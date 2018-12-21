Final Oscar Thoughts For 2018, From Shortlists to Screeners — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 225: As the year comes to a close, here's where the Oscar race stands. Plus: Reactions to "Vice" and "Mary Poppins Returns."

A very long year is drawing to a close, but Oscar season has a long way to go. The newly unveiled short lists narrow the fields for several categories, including the Best Foreign Language and Best Documentary races, while many contenders continue to hit the campaign trail. These include stalwarts like “Black Panther,” “Roma,” and “A Star Is Born,” but newcomers “Vice” (above) and “Mary Poppins Returns” are just getting out into the world. Who’s got the edge over the holidays?

That’s one of the main talking points in this week’s episode of Screen Talk, the final installment of 2018, as co-hosts Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson dig through some of the major twists of the season. They also celebrate a few of the 2018 movies that they wish more people would see and discuss, before sharing their vacation plans (long overdue!) as the podcast takes a breather next week.

Listen to the full episode below.



