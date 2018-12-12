‘The Shining,’ ‘Brokeback Mountain,’ and 23 More Titles Added to National Film Registry

Other titles include "Broadcast News," "One-Eyed Jacks," and "My Fair Lady."

The Library of Congress has announced the 25 films joining the National Film Registry in 2018. The most well-known titles in this year’s group include Ang Lee’s “Brokeback Mountain,” Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rebecca,” Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park,” and James L. Brooks’ “Broadcast News.” Films that make the cut have been deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” and will be preserved under the terms of the National Film Preservation Act.

“The National Film Registry turns 30 this year and for those three decades, we have been recognizing, celebrating, and preserving this distinctive medium,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. “These cinematic treasures must be protected because they document our history, culture, hopes, and dreams.”

With the 25 new additions, the National Film Registry now has a total of 750 titles. “Brokeback Mountain,” released in 2005, is the most recently released film to be added to the Registry this year. Other films included in 2018 are Disney’s animated “Cinderella,” Kasi Lemmons’ 1997 thriller “Eve’s Bayou,” and classic noir films such as Orson Welles’ “The Lady From Shanghai,” and John M. Stahl’s “Leave Her to Heaven.”

The oldest film added to the Registry this year is the “Dixon-Wanamaker Expedition to Crow Agency,” a pair of films showcasing Native Americans from 1908. Native American representation is seen again with “Smoke Signals,” the 1998 indie from director Chris Eyre, a member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes.

Films Selected for the 2018 National Film Registry

1. “Bad Day at Black Rock” (1955)

2. “Broadcast News” (1987)

3. “Brokeback Mountain” (2005)

4. “Cinderella” (1950)

5. “Days of Wine and Roses” (1962)

6. “Dixon-Wanamaker Expedition to Crow Agency” (1908)

7. “Eve’s Bayou” (1997)

8. “The Girl Without a Sou” (1917)

9. “Hair Piece: A Film for Nappy-Headed Peopl”e (1984)

10. “Hearts and Minds” (1974)

11. “Hud (1963)

12. “The Informer” (1935)

13. “Jurassic Park” (1993)

14. “The Lady From Shanghai” (1947)

15. “Leave Her to Heaven” (1945)

16. “Monterey Pop” (1968)

17. “My Fair Lady” (1964)

18. “The Navigator” (1924)

19. “On the Town” (1949)

20. “One-Eyed Jacks” (1961)

21. “Pickup on South Street” (1953)

22. “Rebecca” (1940)

23. “The Shining” (1980)

24. “Smoke Signals” (1998)

25. “Something Good – Negro Kiss” (1898)

