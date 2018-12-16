‘SNL’ Holds Oscar Host Auditions to Replace Kevin Hart

The skit features Pete Davidson, as well as Matt Damon as Matthew McConaughey and Aidy Bryant as Hannah Gadsby.

Now that Kevin Hart has been relieved of his hosting duties, the Oscars need to find a replacement. IndieWire has a number of worthy candidates to consider — including Dwayne Johnson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Awkwafina — and so, it turns out, does “Saturday Night Live.” Last night’s episode featured a pre-recorded audition segment featuring the cast members doing their best celebrity impressions, including Matt Damon’s take on Matthew McConaughey.

“The search for a new host begins,” says the video’s narrator. “Who will risk everything for the chance to gain nothing?” Cut to Ego Nwodim as Tiffany Haddish (“She ready!”), Kate McKinnon as Michelle Wolf (“I love the documentary about Eric Trump’s brain, ‘A Quiet Place,’ which by the way is the opposite of any room I’m in”), and Pete Davidson as Rami Malek (“Maybe something fun and super high energy,” he deadpans.)

That marked Davidson’s only appearance on the show other than announcing musical guests Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson’s second performance. Earlier in the day, he posted disturbing a message on Instagram saying, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” before deleting the social-media app altogether; an outpouring of concern and support followed.

“First of all, here’s what happened. I was talking to my hero, who is me in 10 years,” Damon says near the end, riffing on McConaughey’s acceptance speech for “Dallas Buyers Club.” “He said, ‘Matthew, you’re gonna host the Academy Awards. What I didn’t realize was I was talking to myself in six years, when what I was actually saying is 10 years ago you’re gonna win an Academy Award, so four years ago my name was in the envelope. So now I don’t know who I’m talking to…all right.”

Watch the full skit below.

