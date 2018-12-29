Sony Put the ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Script Online

Enjoy all 132 pages of the Phil Lord and Rodney Rothman screenplay.

Can’t get enough of the best Spider-Man film released ever? Sony Pictures is capitalizing on the fervent devotion that has popped up over “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and is offering a new way for fans to enjoy the movie.

The company has released the film’s 132-page script, available to read online and to download for repeat enjoyment anytime one may wish. While the movie has been rightly praised for its groundbreaking animation, the new “Spider-Man” isn’t just about the visual spectacle. Winking at all the Spidey versions that have come before and incorporating the multitude of interpretations into the ultimate clash of the Spider-Verse is storytelling feat that even after watching is a baffling marvel (ba-dum). And this is not even mentioning the hilarious banter and heartwarming narrative.

Phil Lord and Rodney Rothman collaborated on the script that had so many moving pieces that even the cast had trouble keeping the storyline straight. Of course, as IndieWire Deputy Editor Eric Kohn reports, that may have something to do with the actors only receiving the pages featuring their own dialogue. It’s possible the cast will also be downloading the script to finally own a copy in its entirety. Rothman himself tweeted out the news:

Sony was kind enough to make our #Spiderverse script available online. Here it is if you're interested. https://t.co/CO2EQCKdD3 — rodneyrothman (@rodneyrothman) December 29, 2018

“Into the Spider-Verse” stars Shameik Moore as the voice of Miles Morales, a black teenage Spider-Man who not only discovers his great powers come with great responsibilities, but also a whole family of Spider-Man iterations. Other voices include Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, Zoë Kravitz, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage, Kathryn Hahn, and Liev Schreiber.

Read or download the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” script here.

