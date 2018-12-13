‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Trailer: Watch as Spock, Pike and the Crew Join Forces in Season 2

The new year is bringing an impressive team-up between two of the most famous crews in the franchise.

If 2018 was the year of the ambitious crossover, “Star Trek: Discovery” is looking to keep that spirit alive even after the calendar turns.

CBS All Access’ newest trailer for “Discovery” Season 2 picks up where last season’s finale left off, with the crews of the title ship and the familiar USS Enterprise teaming up for a new mission. With Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and some Vulcan named Spock (Ethan Peck) as newly minted crew members, they’ll have to join Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) and the rest of the familiar team against a new menace.

Aside from the overview of the Red Angel, Season 2’s nebulous new threat, this trailer also hints at a little bit of the half-sibling interplay between Burnham and Spock, which seems like it will get contentious as these episodes unfold. For Saru (Doug Jones) fans, this peek at new footage also has at least one of his solemn assertions and plenty of distinctly Kelpien expressions. And Mount seems downright charming stepping into the Pike shoes recently filled by Bruce Greenwood.

As with the debut season, all episodes of Season 2 will be available domestically on CBS All Access, with the season premiere available Thursday, January 17. For Trek aficionados looking for something else to fill the monthlong gap until then, CBS All Access has also been releasing “Short Treks,” a series of short films set in the greater reaches of the “Discovery” universe. Each installment has been available the first week of the month, the most recent being the origin story-focused Saru installment “The Brightest Star.”

Watch the full trailer (including at least one terrifying-looking shape-shifting entity) below:

“Star Trek Discovery” Season 2 premieres January 17, 2019 on CBS All Access.

