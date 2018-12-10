‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Episode Titles Revealed, Tease Mystery Character and Mall Battle

"Stranger Things" is officially returning in 2019. Now what do these episode titles mean?

Per tradition, Netflix is introducing the upcoming new season of “Stranger Things” with an official teaser that hides any new footage, but reveals each episode title in the show’s next run. “Stranger Things 3” will run eight episodes, the same length as the first season (the second season had an additional episode and received minor criticisms for stretching the story too thin).

“Stranger Things 3” will once again bring back the main cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, and Joe Keery. Season 2 additions Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery will be back as well, while Maya Hawke will play a new character associated with Keery’s Steve Harrington.

The “Stranger Things 3” episode titles are as follows:

1. “Suzie, Do You Copy?”

2. “The Mall Rats”

3. “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard”

4. “The Sauna Test”

5. “The Source”

6. “The Birthday”

7. “The Bite”

8. “The Battle of Starcourt”

So what do the episode titles mean? It’s mostly anyone’s guess, although the name “Suzie” in the premiere episode is bound to get people talking. As far as we know, there has not been a character named Suzie on “Stranger Things.” The closest name associated with Suzie would be Susan Hargrove, the biological mother of Max (Sink) and the stepmother of Billy (Montgomery). Suzie appears to be a new character, but one that hasn’t been announced.

The biggest episode spoiler is the finale, “The Battle of Starcourt.” Over the summer, Netflix released a viral marketing video for the new season that featured Hawke and Keery’s characters working at an ice cream shop in the mall. The name of the mall? Starcourt Mall. Clearly whatever is going on in the third season will culminate in a big showdown at the mall. The second season ended with the revelation that the Shadow Monster was still alive in the Upside Down. The mall better get ready for an invasion.

“Stranger Things 3” debuts summer 2019 on Netflix.

