Sundance Adds New Titles, Including ‘Under the Shadow’ Director’s ‘Wounds’

Sundance has added five films to next month’s lineup, including Babak Anvari’s “Wounds.” The writer-director, whose “Under the Shadow” made waves at the festival two years ago, returns to Park City alongside Armie Hammer, Dakota Johnson, and Zazie Beets with a film in which “disturbing and mysterious things begin to happen to a bartender in New Orleans after he picks up a phone left behind at his bar.

Also returning to Sundance are “The Blair Witch Project” and “The Hours and Times,” which are screening as part of From the Collection. “Wounds” isn’t the only premiere, as “Corporate Animals” — which stars Demi Moore, Ed Helms, and Jessica Williams — and “Paddleton” (led by Mark Duplass and Ray Romano) are likewise bowing at the fest.

Premieres

“Paddleton” / U.S.A. (Director and Screenwriter: Alex Lehmann, Producers: Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Alana Carithers, Sean Bradley) — An unlikely friendship between two misfit neighbors becomes an unexpectedly emotional journey when the younger man is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Cast: Mark Duplass, Ray Romano, Ravi Patel, Christine Woods. World Premiere

Midnight

“Corporate Animals” / U.S.A. (Director: Patrick Brice, Screenwriter: Sam Bain, Producers: Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Mike Falbo, Ed Helms) — Disaster strikes when the egotistical CEO of an edible cutlery company leads her long-suffering staff on a corporate team-building trip in New Mexico. Trapped underground, this mismatched and disgruntled group must pull together to survive. Cast: Demi Moore, Ed Helms, Jessica Williams, Karan Soni. World Premiere

“Wounds” / U.S.A., United Kingdom (Director and Screenwriter: Babak Anvari, Producers: Lucan Toh, Christopher Kopp) — Disturbing and mysterious things begin to happen to a bartender in New Orleans after he picks up a phone left behind at his bar. Cast: Armie Hammer, Dakota Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Karl Glusman, Brad William Henke. World Premiere

From the Collection

“The Blair Witch Project” / U.S.A. (Directors and Screenwriters: Daniel Myrick, Eduardo Sanchez) — On October 21, 1994, Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard and Michael Williams hiked into Maryland’s Black Hills Forest to shoot a documentary on local legend “The Blair Witch.” They were never heard from again. One year later, their footage was found, capturing the terrifying events that led up to their disappearance. Cast: Heather Donahue, Michael Williams, Joshua Leonard.

“The Hours and Times” / U.S.A. (Director and Screenwriter: Christopher Munch) — In spring 1963, The Beatles were on their meteoric rise to worldwide superstardom. Following a grueling winter of touring, 22-year-old John Lennon vacations in Spain with his brilliant manager, Brian Epstein, often called the “Fifth Beatle.” Their four-day holiday, intimate and charged, became the subject of speculation and mythology. Cast: David Angus, Ian Hart, Stephanie Pack, Robin McDonald, Sergio Moreno, Unity Grimwood.

Special Events

“Pop-Up Magazine” / U.S.A. (Producers: Anita Badejo, Haley Howle, Derek Fagerstrom, Tina Antolini) — A touring “live magazine” show, created for a stage, a screen, and a live audience. Contributors, including filmmakers, bestselling authors, popular radio and podcast voices, and artists perform vivid, multimedia stories accompanied by illustration, animation, film, photography, and an original live score.

Sundance 2019 runs from January 24 to February 3.

