Taylor Swift Concert Movie Coming to Netflix New Year’s Eve

The upcoming special was filmed on her most recent "Reputation" tour.

Someone tell Paul Schrader: Taylor Swift is helping everyone close out 2018.

A concert movie, filmed during the pop megastar’s most recent tour, will be available on Netflix December 31 as the streaming service rounds out its most ambitious music year yet.

Swift’s tour, which spanned six months earlier this year, came on the heels of “Reputation,” one of the artist’s most divisive albums yet. Thursday’s announcement explained that the special, titled “Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour” was filmed at the sold-out final concert of the singer’s American leg of the tour at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Read More: Paul Schrader Bows Down to Taylor Swift, Says She ‘Gives Meaning to Our Lives’ and ‘Makes Existence Possible’

To celebrate the news, Netflix also released a trailer for the upcoming event, showing that the concert features Swift in a number of different modes: solo acoustic, flanked by an army of backup dancers, and front-and-center in a gigantic cage covered in LED lights. (Given the day this is being released, it only seems right that part of the swooping camera footage looks like it was taken over Times Square as the ball is about to be dropped.)

It’s the second massive concert-related offering from Netflix this month alone. “Springsteen on Broadway” premieres this week after receiving rave reviews both during Bruce Springsteen’s residency at the Walter Kerr Theater and from advance reviews of the Thom Zimny-directed special. IndieWire’s David Ehrlich called the special “one of the best things Netflix has ever done.”

It’s a new kind of end-of-year approach for Netflix, which last year enticed viewers with a surprise new Season 4 of “Black Mirror” during the final week of 2017. To see how much a Swift concert is actually different from an episode of that show, check out the full trailer below:

“Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour” will be available to stream worldwide beginning at 12:01 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.