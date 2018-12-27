‘Teen Spirit’ Official Trailer: An Elle Fanning Pop Star Is Born

The music drama marks the directorial debut of "The Social Network" and "The Handmaid's Tale" actor Max Minghella.

You love Ally from “A Star Is Born,” and next year you’ll fall for Violet in “Teen Spirit.” Marking the directorial debut of “The Social Network” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” actor Max Minghella, “Teen Spirit” sets the coming-of-age story in the wildly competitive world of music competition.

The official “Teen Spirit” synopsis reads: “Violet (Fanning) is a shy teenager who dreams of escaping her small town and pursuing her passion to sing. With the help of an unlikely mentor, she enters a local singing competition that will test her integrity, talent and ambition. Driven by a pop-fueled soundtrack, ‘Teen Spirit’ is a visceral and stylish spin on the Cinderella story.”

In his positive review out of the Toronto International Film Festival, IndieWire’s David Ehrlich wrote, “Max Minghella’s directorial debut is brave and exciting and unafraid to be itself. It’s a risky approach that prioritizes blunt feeling over a richer experience, but sinewy direction, dazzling cinematography, and a revelatory lead performance from Elle Fanning help this small wonder grow into a counterintuitively unique modern fable that will make the hairs stand up on the back of your neck.”

Fanning performed all of her own vocals in the film, which features song by Robyn, Ellie Goulding, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Tegan & Sara, Jack Antonoff, Carly Rae Jepsen, Annie Lennox, Grimes, and Sigrid, among others. The supporting cast includes Rebecca Hall and Zlatko Buric. “Teen Spirit” is the latest indie for Fanning following 2018 efforts “I Think We’re Alone Now” and “Galveston.”

Bleecker Street will release “Teen Spirit” in theaters April 5, 2019. Watch the official trailer below.

