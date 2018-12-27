‘The ABC Murders’ Trailer: Mustachioed John Malkovich Is the New Hercule Poirot

The three-part adaptation of the 1936 Agatha Christie novel co-stars Rupert Grint and Shirley Henderson.

When a dead body shows up in a murder mystery, there are few characters you’d want on the case more than Hercule Poirot. And when Hercule Poirot shows up in a script, there are few actors you’d want on the call sheet more than John Malkovich.

Enter “The ABC Murders,” the latest Agatha Christie adaptation heading to Amazon Prime. Based on the legendary crime author’s 1936 novel, Malkovich’s Poirot stumbles into a series of grisly murders. As each new victim falls dead, their first and last name start with the next letter of the alphabet.

The three-part series is directed by Alex Gabassi, who previously spent time behind the camera on “The Frankenstein Chronicles.” Apart from Malkovich, the rest of “The ABC Murders” ensemble includes Rupert Grint, Shirley Henderson, Andrew Buchan, Anya Chalotra, Eamon Farren, Jack Farthing, Tara Fitzgerald, Bronwyn James, Freya Mavor, and Michael Shaeffer.

This is the latest Christie adaptation to premiere on the service. Most recently, over the summer, a TV version of “Ordeal by Innocence,” starring Bill Nighy and Alice Eve came to Amazon. That series, also in three parts, co-starred Matthew Goode, Anna Chancellor, and Luke Treadaway. Of that series, IndieWire wrote, “With various motives and plenty of animus toward the dead family members to fuel a few different drastic actions, the cloud that hangs over ‘Ordeal by Innocence’ is less an investigation of who’s at fault and more an explanation for why solving that one mystery won’t really fix anything for the Argylls.”

UK viewers have a chance to experience the series for themselves as it airs nightly on the BBC through Friday.

Watch the full trailer (including some gorgeous typewriter footage) below:

“The ABC Murders” premieres February 1 on Amazon Prime.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.