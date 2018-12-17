The Black List 2018 Features More Screenplays by and About Women Than Ever

More than 300 executives voted on this year's edition.

The 13th edition of the Black List has been unveiled, and it might include a future Best Picture winner: Four of the 10 most recent winners of the Academy’s biggest prize were featured on the list, as were 10 of the last 22 Best Screenplay winners. More than 300 executives and financiers vote on the list, which is compiled by Franklin Leonard.

Scripts had to receive at least seven mentions to be included. This year’s edition features the highest proportion of screenplays by and/or about women since the Black List’s inception.

36 Votes:

“Frat Boy Genius” by Elissa Karasik

A disgruntled employee of Snapchat tells the rise of her former Stanford classmate, preeminent douchebag and current boss Evan Spiegel.

35 Votes:

“King Richard” by Zach Baylin

The true story of Richard Williams, the hard-nosed and uncompromising father of tennis prodigies turned superstars, Venus and Serena Williams.

34 Votes:

“Get Home Safe” by Christy Hall

A young woman must get home by herself on Halloween with no cell phone battery and a group of gamergate trolls out to get her.

30 Votes:

“Drudge” by Cody Brotter

The story of how oddball internet reporter Matt Drudge broke the Lewinsky Scandal and nearly took down a presidency, all from a desktop computer in his one-bedroom apartment in Hollywood.

“Harry’s All Night Hamburgers” by Steve Desmond, Michael Anthony Sherman

A down-on-his-luck high school senior discovers that the old roadside diner outside of town is secretly a hangout for parallel universe travelers. He sets off on a mind-bending adventure across the multiverse that takes him beyond his wildest dreams.

“Promising Young Woman” by Emerald Fennell

Still hurting years later from the suicide of her mistreated best friend, a woman is torn between seeking vengeance on the lost friend’s behalf and moving on with her life.

29 Votes:

“Cobweb” by Chris Thomas Devlin

Peter has always been told the voice he hears at night is only in his head, but when he suspects his parents have been lying, he conspires to free the girl within the walls of his house.

26 Votes:

“The Worst Guy of All Time (And the Girl Who Came to Kill Him)” by Michael Waldron

Barret is a social media influencer, the worst guy ever, and the eventual President of the United States. Dixie is a badass freedom fighter, sent back from 2076 to kill him before he takes over the world and ruins the future. They fucking hate each other. Then they accidentally fall in love.

21 Votes:

“Analytica” by Scott F. Conroy

The true story of Chris Wylie and Cambridge Analytica.

20 Votes:

“The Broodmare” by Michael Voyer

When a recovering member of Alcoholics Anonymous decides to make amends with his high school sweetheart, he soon realizes that her newfound love of equines may have some darker, more sinister connections.

“Covers” by Flora Greeson

The longtime assistant of a famous singer must navigate the rocky waters of the LA music scene to make her dreams of producing music a reality.

19 Votes:

“The Biscuit” by Jack Waz

In 1998, a teacher and her veteran husband find a way to afford the family they’ve always dreamed of: by selling America’s nuclear launch codes after President Bill Clinton loses them.

“Just the Facts” by Kenny Kyle

The riveting true story of AJ Daulerio’s meteoric rise from obscure sports blogger to Editor-in-Chief of Gawker Media during the wild, heady early days of the digital journalism boom, culminating in the Hulk Hogan sex tape trial, which brought about Gawker’s downfall and set a precedent for billionaires to attack the media and free speech.

18 Votes:

“The Seventh” by Reiss Clauson-Wolf, Julian Silver

A look at the regiment led by Colonel Custer in the days leading up to the disastrous fight at Little Bighorn against Sitting Bull.

17 Votes:

“Bag Man” by Alex Convey

Atticus Archer is college football’s version of a fixer. As he juggles chasing the nation’s top prospect, a mental breakdown from a star quarterback, and his own personal demons, an NCAA agent arrives on campus to threaten everything.

15 Votes:

“Grace” by Will Lowell

When Grace and her husband Jay retreat to an empty vacation island to escape his grueling political campaign, Grace begins reliving traumatic experiences from her past, forcing her to question what is real. After she discovers that powerful people behind Jay’s campaign have been manipulating her experiences, Grace’s struggle to retain her sanity becomes an all too real fight for survival.

14 Votes:

“In Retrospect” by Brett Treacy, Dan Woodward

When a man’s estranged wife gets lost inside of her own mind during an experimental procedure, he must navigate her subconscious to find her in the memories of their past.

“Rub & Tug” by Gary Spinelli

In 1970s Pittsburgh, Dante “Tex” Gill (fka Jean Marie Gill) runs a massage parlor and steroids operation that challenges the mob, rising to power with the support of the gay community and girlfriend Cynthia.

13 Votes:

“Our Condolences” by Greg Kalleres

A couple navigates their relationship after another couple, with whom they’re close, tragically loses their child.

“Queens of the Stoned Age” by Elyse Hollander

Forced out of a fashion industry that exploited her, former model Honey stumbles into dealing weed to make ends meet – and soon discovers a gift for it. Hiring all her model friends to work with her, they quickly become one of the biggest weed dealers in New York City, knowing all the right people and using their looks and charm to avoid detection. But their success soon brings all the wrong kinds of attention… and they find themselves in a fight for their lives. Based on a true story.

12 Votes:

“Meet Cute” by Noga Pnueli

When a woman finds a time machine in a downtown Manhattan nail salon, she uses it to keep traveling back in time 24 hours to make her previous night’s date perfect.

7 Votes:

“Wendi” by Amy Wang

When an ambitious girl from the slums of China manipulates her way into marriage with a media tycoon, she becomes one of the most powerful women in the Western world. This is the story of Wendi Deng, second wife of Rupert Murdoch.

