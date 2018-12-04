‘The Good Place’ Renewed for Season 4 at NBC

Put away that Peeps chili for now.

Anyone scared that one of the best TV shows was facing an uncertain fate can rest a little easier: “The Good Place” got renewed for a Season 4.

The NBC series, which has quickly become one of the network’s most culturally relevant pieces of programming, is currently in the middle of its third season. Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, and Manny Jacinto star as a quartet of misfits navigating the afterlife. Ted Danson and D’Arcy Carden are the architect and omniscient entity helping to guide this ragtag group through multiple planes of reality.

After not getting any Emmys attention for its initial season, the show garnered two acting nominations at the 2018 ceremony, for Danson and for Maya Rudolph as The Judge.

IndieWire’s review of this ongoing season highlighted what’s been able to keep the show in a renewable state, even as its characters face increasing levels of uncertainty: “Without leaning into sci-fi or more wonky multiple-timeline tropes, ‘The Good Place’ has one of the most complex and fascinating relationships to time of any show on TV. Following the endless resets of last year’s bonkers and masterful ‘Dance Dance Resolution,’ in Season 3 the show is still not afraid to play with how much ground a single episode can cover.”

After taking a short hiatus for the Thanksgiving season, the show returns to the air later this week. Jacinto told IndieWire last month of the upcoming installment, “The episode that’s coming up is the episode that I’ve looked forward to the most this season. I think this next episode defines why our show is so weird.”

Tuesday’s announcement did not include an episode number for Season 4, but all previous seasons of “The Good Place” have been 13 episodes in length.

