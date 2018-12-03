‘The Twilight Zone’: Here’s Everything We Know About the CBS All Access Revival

“The Twilight Zone” is one of the most beloved TV shows in history. Since its initial TV run from 1959-64, it has spawned a number of imitators and adaptations, eventually leading to a feature film and TV shows with the same title that premiered in 1985 and 2002. CBS All Access made a huge splash late in 2017 when it announced that it would be reviving “The Twilight Zone,” with a series close in line with the spirit of the original, updated for a newer audience.

Details have been trickling out about this new series, and with enough confirmed tidbits floating around, here’s a handy overview of everything that curious viewers might want to know as new episodes approach.

“That Signpost Up Ahead…”

In addition to working as an executive producer on the series, Jordan Peele will step into the monochrome Rod Serling role as narrator and host. To make the announcement official, Peele recorded part of the from the original series. Peele and fellow EP Simon Kinberg also picked their .

The Ever-Growing Cast

Much like the Serling original, this CBS All Access version will look to combine established stars with some up-and-coming talent.

One batch of casting announcements confirmed that John Cho, Allison Tolman, and Jacob Tremblay would all be joining the ensemble, appearing together in an episode called “The Wunderkind.” No additional details accompanied this news.

They will join Sanaa Lathan and Adam Scott, two previously revealed members of the cast. Lathan is starring in the episode “Rewind,” while Scott will be the center of “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet,” presumably an updated twist on William Shatner’s character from the Serling run and John Lithgow’s from the feature film. “The Big Sick” writer/star Kumail Nanjiani will also be appearing in an episode.

Behind the Camera

When production on the series began at the beginning of October, the announcement that “The First Purge” director Gerard McMurray would be directing one of the episodes.

Release Date

As of the time of this post, production is still underway. However, the show is still aiming for a premiere date sometime in 2019.

