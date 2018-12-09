‘The Umbrella Academy’ First Trailer: Ellen Page Has a New Superhero Family in Netflix Series

Netflix's new series is based on the comic book series of the same name created and written by Gerard Way

Ellen Page is moving on from the “X-Men” in the first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming superhero series “The Umbrella Academy.” The project is based on the comic book series of the same name created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics.

“The Umbrella Academy” begins in 1989 on a day in which 43 infants are born to mothers who, up to the day of their deliveries, had not been pregnant. A wealthy billionaire adopts seven of these children after they show superhuman abilities. Years later, the six remaining children are forced to band together to solve the mysterious death of the billionaire and the impending apocalypse.

Joining Ellen Page in the star-studded cast are Mary J. Blige, Cameron Britton, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, John Magaro, Ashley Madekwe, and Kate Walsh, among others. The series is created for television by Steve Blackman, best known for serving as a writer on shows such as “Legion,” “Fargo,” “Altered Carbon,” and “Outsiders.”

“Umbrella” brings Page back to television following her Viceland series “Gaycation.” The actress is well-versed in the superhero genre having played Kitty Pryde/Shadowcat in both “X-Men: The Last Stand” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” Page’s recent films include the “Flatliners” reboot and the indie horror movie “The Cured.”

While Netflix is known for superhero series such as “Daredevil” and “Luke Cage,” “The Umbrella Academy” represents a genre series separate from the streaming giant’s Marvel shows. Now that many of Netflix’s Marvel series are cancelled, and with Disney pulling all of its content off Netflix for its own streaming service in late 2019, “The Umbrella Academy” is an important series in keeping the superhero audience on Netflix.

“The Umbrella Academy” will be available to stream on Netflix starting Friday, February 15.

