‘This One’s For the Ladies’ Trailer: ‘Magic Mike’ Has Nothing on These Strippers

Before Tarzan, Mike, and Big Dick Richie, there were The Nasty Boyz — Satan, Mr. Capable, Fever, Young Rider and lesbian stud Blaze.

“You want classy? We got classy. You want nasty? We got that too,” says one woman in the trailer for “This One’s for the Ladies.” “But we always ladies.” It’s as good a one-liner as any in a movie that is sure to deliver many more, as the trailer for this good time documentary clearly shows. The film premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, where it was quickly snatched up by NEON for Super LTD, a brand spanking new boutique division and incubator.

That’s not the only thing spanking about the new label — “The One’s for the Ladies” is sure to slap.

As the official synopsis details: “Every Thursday Night hundreds of women gather for a potluck celebration and the chance to throw singles at the hottest dancers in New Jersey, The Nasty Boyz — featuring Satan, Mr. Capable, Fever, Young Rider and lesbian ‘dom’ dancer Blaze. ‘This One’s for the Ladies’ isn’t just about the tips or the dancing. It’s a heartwarming story of friendship and the resilience that comes from the community. Hilarious, eye-opening, and breathtakingly sexy, ‘This Ones for the Ladies’ is a virtual how-to guide for letting go of your troubles and having a good time.”

As one middle-aged woman announces in the newly released Red Band trailer: “Women get horny, even though they won’t admit to it.” Another reassures her (and any potential audience tongue clickers): “If the lord didn’t make this profession, then we wouldn’t be enjoying it.”

“Magic Mike” may have been a movie fantasy for some women, at least until “Magic Mike Live” launched in Las Vegas. “This One’s for the Ladies” showcases a vibrant and thriving community of dance shows and the people who enjoy them, and finds the humanity behind the G-strings.

Super, LTD will release “The One’s for the Ladies” in theaters in spring, 2019.

Check out the official Red band trailer below.

