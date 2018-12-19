‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Is a Go at Netflix

The cast will return for another round of rom-com hijinks in high school.

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers from the Netflix movie “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” including its ending.]

Lara Jean’s love story isn’t over yet. The shy teen who had never had a boyfriend and only crushed on guys from afar will have her hands full yet again now that Netflix has ordered the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” sequel, it was announced Wednesday. Appropriately enough, the long-rumored followup was announced via a Twitter video made by leading lady Lana Condor, in which she and co-star Noah Centineo banter about holiday gifts, before announcing the one fans have been awaiting for months: a sequel!

In an official release, Netflix shared that the new film will be “based on the popular YA ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ trilogy,” which indicates that the film might be a combination of the next two books in the series, not a straight take on “P.S. I Still Love You,” the second book in the popular series. There’s no word yet on the film’s release date.

When last we left Lara Jean Song Covey (Condor), she had just made her relationship with popular jock Peter Kavinsky (Centineo) official after fake-dating him for months. It had all been a mutually beneficial scheme: he’d make his ex-girlfriend jealous, and she’d be able to save face after a bunch of her old secret letters to crushes were sent without her permission. But in a mid-credits sequence, one of those letter recipients – Model UN devotee John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Burtchett) – showed up on her doorstep with flowers.

In the new video, Condor even teases that the “perfect” John Ambrose was calling to share his casting, indicating that the sequel might play home to a new star.

Author Jenny Han, who penned the novel trilogy on which the films are based, told IndieWire in an earlier interview, “There’s so many things in the second book that I would love to see in a sequel. The whole reason why I wrote a second book was for the character of John Ambrose McClaren, who is a fan favorite, and he’s a favorite of mine too. I would love to see that explored, and also there’s a character called Stormy that I love to write. I would love to see that.”

Condor and Centineo have also been outspoken about their desire for a sequel, and Centineo even told IndieWire in September about the cast’s excitement over the possibilities. “I can speak for everyone involved, that we all want a sequel,” he said. “‘Kissing Booth’ got a sequel! I think it’s cool to know that Netflix is interested in doing sequels.”

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” was directed by Susan Johnson (“Carrie Pilby”), though there’s no word yet if she will return for the new film. The book series and movies are significant for featuring an Asian American protagonist in the rom-com narrative.

Check out the announcement video below.

”To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” is currently streaming on Netflix.

