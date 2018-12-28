Top Rated Shows of 2018: Super Bowl LII, ‘This Is Us,’ ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Dominate

Move over, Oscars. The Academy Awards kudocast is traditionally the most-watched entertainment telecast of the year, but not in 2018: That distinction went to the post-Super Bowl episode of NBC’s “This Is Us,” titled appropriately “Super Bowl Sunday.”
The episode, in which a faulty Crock-Pot murders innocent Jack Pearson, averaged 33.4 million viewers and an 11.6 rating among adults 18-49 — putting it ahead of the 90th Oscars, in which “The Shape of Water” won Best Picture in front of 27.4 million viewers and a 7.1 rating among adults 18-49 (a new low in modern times, down from 34.1 million viewers and a 9.5 rating in the demo last year).
“This Is Us” benefited, of course, from airing after Super Bowl LII, but also was in the midst of a stellar year. According to this year’s ranker of most-watched broadcast and cable telecasts, 12 episodes of “This Is Us” made it into the top 100. (That’s down a touch from last year, when 18 telecasts made the grade.) Among scripted series, “This Is Us” was bested only by the resilient CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” which landed 14 episodes on the list.
Like most years, the NFL dominated 2018’s ranker of the most-watched TV, taking up a whopping 34. That includes Super Bowl LII, which once again led the pack among adults 18-49 and total viewers.
The Philadelphia Eagles’ win over the New England Patriots averaged a little more than 104 million total viewers, down from last year’s 112 million. just a tick from last year’s 112.6 million.
Between the Super Bowl, playoffs, NBC’s Sunday Night Football, ESPN’s Monday Night Football and Fox/NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football, the NFL claimed 34 of the 100 top-rated telecasts (among adults 18-49) in 2017. Other sports weren’t close: The NBA scored six slots, college sports landed three, and Major League Baseball landed just one. The Winter Olympics took eight spots, led by the Games’ opening ceremonies.
And then there’s the case of “Roseanne,” the series revival that was a tremendous smash for ABC in the spring. The March 27 premiere of “Roseanne” averaged an 8.1 rating with adults 18-49 (better than the Oscars), and even though ratings eroded after that, it was still strong enough that all nine episodes made it on to the top 100 ranker.
And then came star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet in June, which caused it all to come crashing down. The show was canceled, and ABC was left with “The Conners,” a show doing solid numbers but not at the astronomical levels of “Roseanne.”
Besides “Roseanne,” NBC’s “Manifest” was the only new series to make it on the list, with the show’s premiere telecast.
Thanks to the NFL, “This Is Us” and the Winter Olympics, NBC dominated the top telecast ranker, with 42 slots. That was followed by CBS (17, mostly because of “Big Bang”), ABC (13), AMC and ESPN (tied at 9), Fox (8), and TNT and TBS, tied at 2.
Here’s our ratings roundup of the year’s most-watched telecasts, according to different broadcast and cable measurements.
TOP-RATED PRIMETIME TELECASTS OF 2018, ADULTS 18-49
The top 100 broadcast and cable primetime telecasts in 2018, overall by 18-49 (including Live+7 DVR and VOD data):
|
|
SHOW & NETWORK
|
ADULT 18-49 RATING
|
AIRDATE
|
1
|
Super Bowl LII: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots NBC
|
33.6
|
2/4/2018
|
2
|
NFC Championship: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings Fox
|
13.5
|
1/21/2018
|
3
|
This Is Us (214: “Super Bowl Sunday”) NBC
|11.6
|
2/4/2018
|
4
|
College Football Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia ESPN
|
8.9
|
1/8/2018
|
5
|
Roseanne (1001/1002: “Twenty Years to Life”/”Dress to Impress”) ABC
|
8.1
|
3/27/2018
|
6
|
AFC Divisional Playoff: New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans CBS
|
8.0
|
1/13/2018
|
7
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Green Bay vs. Chicago NBC
|
7.6
|
9/9/2018
|
8
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: New England vs. Green Bay NBC
|
7.5
|
11/4/2018
|
9
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Dallas vs. New York Giants NBC
|
7.1
|
9/16/2018
|
tie
|
Academy Awards ABC
|
7.1
|
3/4/2018
|
11
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: New England vs. Kansas City NBC
|
7.0
|
10/14/2018
|
tie
|
NFL Playoff Game: Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta NBC
|
7.0
|
1/6/2018
|13
|
Winter Olympics Opening Ceremonies NBC
|
6.9
|
2/9/2018
|14
|
NBA Finals Game 2: Golden State vs. Cleveland ABC
|
6.7
|
6/3/2018
|
tie
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Philadelphia vs. Atlanta NBC
|
6.7
|
9/6/2018
|
16
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: New Orleans vs. Atlanta NBC
|
6.6
|
11/22/2018
|
tie
|
NBA Finals Game 1: Golden State vs. Cleveland ABC
|
6.6
|
5/31/2018
|tie
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Dallas vs. Philadelphia NBC
|
6.6
|
11/11/2018
|
19
|
NBA Finals Game 3: Golden State vs.Cleveland ABC
|
6.5
|
6/6/2018
|tie
|
NFL Thursday Night Football: Dallas vs. New Orleans Fox/NFL Network
|
6.5
|
11/29/2018
|
tie
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Detroit vs. New England NBC
|
6.5
|
9/23/2018
|
22
|
College Football Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Clemson ESPN
|
6.4
|
1/1/2018
|
23
|
Roseanne (1003: “Roseanne Gets the Chair”) ABC
|
6.3
|
4/3/2018
|
tie
|
Grammy Awards CBS
|
6.3
|
1/28/2018
|25
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Houston vs. Dallas NBC
|
6.2
|
10/7/2018
|
tie
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh NBC
|
6.2
|
9/30/2018
|
27
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Minnesota vs. Green Bay NBC
|
6.1
|
11/25/2018
|28
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Chicago vs. Los Angeles Rams NBC
|
6.0
|
12/9/2018
|29
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Chicago vs. Minnesota NBC
|
5.9
|
11/18/2018
|
30
|
Roseanne (1004: “Eggs Over, Not Easy”) ABC
|
5.8
|
4/10/2018
|
tie
|
NBA Playoffs: Golden State vs. Houston TNT
|
5.8
|
5/28/2018
|32
|
NFL Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City ESPN
|
5.7
|
11/19/2018
|
33
|
Roseanne (1005: “Darlene vs. David”) ABC
|
5.6
|
4/17/2018
|tie
|
Winter Olympics Primetime NBC
|
5.6
|
2/11/2018
|
35
|
NBA Finals Game 4: Golden State vs. Cleveland ABC
|5.5
|
6/8/2018
|
tie
|
NFL Monday Night Football: Kansas City vs. Denver ESPN
|
5.5
|
10/1/2018
|tie
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh (704: “The Spoils of War”) NBC
|
5.5
|
12/2/2018
|tie
|
The Walking Dead (809: “Honor”) AMC
|
5.5
|
2/25/2018
|
39
|
Winter Olympics Primetime NBC
|
5.5
|
2/13/2018
|
40
|
Winter Olympics Primetime NBC
|
5.3
|
2/12/2018
|41
|
This Is Us (213: “That’ll Be The Day”) NBC
|
5.2
|
1/23/2018
|
tie
|
Golden Globe Awards NBC
|
5.2
|
1/7/2018
|
43
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Kansas City vs. Cincinnati NBC
|
5.1
|
10/21/2018
|
tie
|
NBA Playoffs: Cleveland vs. Boston ESPN
|
5.1
|
5/27/2018
|
45
|
This Is Us (211: “The Fifth Wheel”) NBC
|
5.0
|
1/9/2018
|
tie
|
Winter Olympics Prime NBC
|
5.0
|
2/10/2018
|tie
|
NFL Thursday Night Football: Seattle vs. Green Bay Fox/NFL Network
|
5.0
|
11/15/2018
|
tie
|
The Big Bang Theory (1124: “The Bow Tie Asymmetry”) CBS
|
5.0
|
5/10/2018
|tie
|
The Walking Dead (816: “Wrath”) AMC
|
5.0
|
4/15/2018
|
tie
|
The Big Bang Theory (1112: “The Matrimonial Metric”) CBS
|
5.0
|
1/4/2018
|
tie
|
This Is Us (212: “Clooney”) NBC
|
5.0
|
1/16/2018
|
52
|
This Is Us (218: “The Wedding”) NBC
|
4.9
|
3/13/2018
|tie
|
The Big Bang Theory (1113: “The Solo Oscillation”) CBS
|
4.9
|
1/11/2018
|
tie
|
This Is Us (301: “Nine Bucks”) NBC
|
4.9
|
9/25/2018
|tie
|
This Is Us (215: “The Car”) NBC
|
4.9
|
2/6/2018
|
56
|
NFL Thursday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Fox/NFL Network
|
4.8
|
9/27/2018
|tie
|
NFL Thursday Night Football: Philadelphia vs. New York Giants Fox/NFL Network
|
4.8
|
10/11/2018
|
tie
|
NFL Thursday Night Football: Pittsburgh vs. Carolina Fox/NFL Network
|
4.8
|
11/8/2018
|
59
|
The Walking Dead (813: “Do Not Send Us Astray”) AMC
|
4.7
|
3/25/2018
|
tie
|
World Series Game 5: Boston vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Fox
|
4.7
|
10/28/2018
|61
|
The Big Bang Theory (1115: “The Novelization Correlation”) CBS
|
4.6
|
2/1/2018
|tie
|
The Walking Dead (810: “The Lost and the Plunderers”) AMC
|
4.6
|
3/4/2018
|
tie
|
This Is Us (217: “This Big, Amazing, Beautiful Life”) NBC
|
4.6
|
3/6/2018
|tie
|
Roseanne (1006: “No Country for Old Women”) ABC
|
4.6
|
5/1/2018
|tie
|
Roseanne (1007: “Go Cubs”) ABC
|
4.6
|
5/8/2018
|tie
|
NFL Monday Night Football: Pittsburgh vs. Tampa Bay ESPN
|
4.6
|
9/24/2018
|
67
|
The Walking Dead (812: “The Key”) AMC
|
4.5
|
3/18/2018
|tie
|
The Walking Dead (815: “Worth”) AMC
|
4.5
|
4/8/2018
|tie
|
The Big Bang Theory (1114: “The Separation Triangulation”) CBS
|
4.5
|
1/18/2018
|
tie
|
This Is Us (216: “Vegas, Baby”) NBC
|
4.5
|
2/27/2018
|tie
|
NFL Thursday Night Football: New England vs. Indianapolis Fox/NFL Network
|
4.5
|
10/4/2018
|tie
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: New Orleans vs. Minnesota NBC
|
4.5
|
10/28/2018
|73
|
The Walking Dead (811: “Dead or Alive Or”) AMC
|
4.4
|
3/11/2018
|
tie
|
The Walking Dead (814: “Still Gotta Mean Something”) AMC
|
4.4
|
4/1/2018
|tie
|
NFL Weather Delay NBC
|
4.4
|
9/6/2018
|tie
|
Roseanne (1008: “Netflix & Pill”) ABC
|
4.4
|
5/15/2018
|77
|
This Is Us (302: “A Philadelphia Story”) NBC
|
4.3
|
10/2/2018
|tie
|
The Big Bang Theory (1117: “The Athenaeum Allocation”) CBS
|
4.3
|
3/8/2018
|
79
|
NFL Monday Night Football: Green Bay vs. San Francisco ESPN
|
4.2
|
10/15/2018
|tie
|
Roseanne (1009: “Knee Deep”) ABC
|
4.2
|
5/22/2018
|tie
|
The Big Bang Theory (1118: “The Gates Excitation”) CBS
|
4.2
|
3/29/2018
|
tie
|
Manifest (101: Pilot) NBC
|
4.2
|
9/24/2018
|tie
|
This Is Us (303: “Katie Girls”) NBC
|
4.2
|
10/9/2018
|tie
|
Winter Olympics Primetime NBC
|
4.2
|
2/14/2018
|
tie
|
The Big Bang Theory (1201: “The Conjugal Configuration”) CBS
|4.2
|
9/24/2018
|86
|
60 Minutes (5028: Stormy Daniels Interview) CBS
|
4.1
|
3/25/2018
|tie
|
The Big Bang Theory (1116: “The Neonatal Nomenclature”) CBS
|
4.1
|
3/1/2018
|tie
|
NCAA Basketball Championship: Michigan vs. Villanova TBS
|
4.1
|
4/2/2018
|tie
|
Winter Olympics Primetime NBC
|
4.1
|
2/15/2018
|tie
|
The Big Bang Theory (1123: “The Sibling Realignment”) CBS
|
4.1
|
5/3/2018
|tie
|
The Big Bang Theory (1120: “The Reclusive Potential”) CBS
|
4.1
|
4/12/2018
|tie
|
NFL Monday Night Football: Chicago vs. Seattle ESPN
|
4.1
|
9/17/2018
|
tie
|
Winter Olympics Primetime NBC
|
4.1
|
2/20/2018
|tie
|
The Walking Dead (901: “A New Beginning”) AMC
|
4.1
|
10/7/2018
|
tie
|
The Big Bang Theory (1121: “The Comet Polarization”) CBS
|
4.1
|
4/19/2018
|tie
|
NFL Monday Night Football: Tennessee vs. Dallas ESPN
|
4.1
|
11/5/2018
|97
|
Winter Olympics Primetime NBC
|
4.0
|
2/16/2018
|
tie
|
This Is Us (304: “Vietnam”) NBC
|4.0
|
10/16/2018
|tie
|
The Big Bang Theory (1119: “The Tenant Disassociation”) CBS
|
4.0
|
4/5/2018
|tie
|
The Big Bang Theory (1208: “The Consummation Deviation”) CBS
|
4.0
|
11/8/2018
Source: Nielsen, 1/1/18 – 12/9/18. All Telecasts, Broadcast and Cable (excluding telecasts with durations under 25 min, including SB and NFC). Broadcast Prime, telecast with start times within daypart (M-Sat 8P-11P; Sun 6:30P-11P)
MOST-WATCHED PRIMETIME TELECASTS OF 2018, TOTAL VIEWERS
The top 50 broadcast and cable telecasts in 2018, overall by total viewers (includes Live+7 DVR and VOD data):
|
|
SHOW & NETWORK
|
TOTAL VIEWERS
|
AIRDATE
|
1
|
Super Bowl LII: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots NBC
|
104,107,000
|
2/4/2018
|
2
|
NFC Championship: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings Fox
|
42,449,000
|
1/21/2018
|
3
|
This Is Us (214: “Super Bowl Sunday”) NBC
|33,433,000
|
2/4/2018
|
4
|
Winter Olympics Opening Ceremonies NBC
|
29,262,000
|
2/9/2018
|
5
|
College Football Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia ESPN
|
27,894,000
|
1/8/2018
|
6
|
Academy Awards ABC
|
27,400,000
|
3/4/2018
|
7
|
Roseanne (1001/1002: “Twenty Years to Life”/”Dress to Impress”) ABC
|
27,271,000
|
3/27/2018
|
8
|
AFC Divisional Playoff: New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans CBS
|
26,861,000
|
1/13/2018
|
9
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: New England vs. Green Bay NBC
|
23,972,000
|
11/4/2018
|
10
|
Winter Olympics Primetime NBC
|
23,439,000
|
2/11/2018
|
11
|
NFL Playoff Game: Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta NBC
|
22,944,000
|
1/6/2018
|
12
|
60 Minutes (5028: Stormy Daniels Interview) CBS
|
22,887,000
|
3/25/2018
|
13
|
Winter Olympics Primetime NBC
|
22,367,000
|
2/10/2018
|
14
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Green Bay vs. Chicago NBC
|
22,356,000
|
9/9/2018
|
15
|
Roseanne (1003: “Roseanne Gets the Chair”) ABC
|
22,095,000
|
4/3/2018
|
16
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: New Orleans vs. Atlanta NBC
|
21,856,000
|
11/22/2018
|
17
|
The Big Bang Theory (1124: “The Bow Tie Asymmetry”) CBS
|
21,829,000
|
5/10/2018
|
18
|
NFL Thursday Night Football: Dallas vs. New Orleans Fox/NFL Network
|
21,587,000
|
11/29/2018
|
19
|
Winter Olympics Prime NBC
|
21,402,000
|
2/13/2018
|
20
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: New England vs. Kansas City NBC
|
21,367,000
|
10/14/2018
|
21
|
The Big Bang Theory (1113: “The Solo Oscillation”) CBS
|
21,116,000
|
1/11/2018
|
22
|
The Big Bang Theory (1112: “The Matrimonial Metric”) CBS
|
21,104,000
|
1/4/2018
|
23
|
Winter Olympics Primetime NBC
|
20,977,000
|
2/12/2018
|
24
|
Grammy Awards CBS
|
20,905,000
|
1/28/2018
|
25
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Dallas vs. New York Giants NBC
|
20,818,000
|
9/16/2018
|
26
|
College Football Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Clemson ESPN
|
20,691,000
|
1/1/2018
|
27
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Minnesota vs. Green Bay NBC
|
20,635,000
|
11/25/2018
|
28
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Dallas vs. Philadelphia NBC
|
20,324,000
|
11/11/2018
|
29
|
Roseanne (1004: “Eggs Over, Not Easy”) ABC
|
20,119,000
|
4/10/2018
|
30
|
Golden Globe Awards NBC
|
19,775,000
|
1/7/2018
|
31
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Detroit vs. New England NBC
|
19,642,000
|
9/23/2018
|
32
|
The Big Bang Theory (1114: “The Separation Triangulation”) CBS
|
19,588,000
|
1/18/2018
|
33
|
The Big Bang Theory (1115: “The Novelization Correlation”) CBS
|
19,583,000
|
2/1/2018
|
34
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Chicago vs. Los Angeles Rams NBC
|
19,573,000
|
12/9/2018
|
35
|
Roseanne (1005: “Darlene vs. David”) ABC
|
19,507,000
|
4/17/2018
|
36
|
NCIS (1522: “Two Steps Back”) CBS
|
19,410,000
|
5/8/2018
|
37
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Philadelphia vs. Atlanta NBC
|
19,187,000
|
9/6/2018
|
38
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Chicago vs. Minnesota NBC
|
18,999,000
|
11/18/2018
|
39
|
NBA Finals Game 2: Golden State vs. Cleveland ABC
|
18,914,000
|
6/3/2018
|
40
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Houston vs. Dallas NBC
|
18,907,000
|
10/7/2018
|
41
|
The Big Bang Theory (1116: “The Neonatal Nomenclature”) CBS
|
18,597,000
|
3/1/2018
|
42
|
The Big Bang Theory (1117: “The Athenaeum Allocation”) CBS
|
18,501,000
|
3/8/2018
|
43
|
Young Sheldon (110: “An Eagle Feather, a String Bean, and an Eskimo”) CBS
|
18,434,000
|
1/4/2018
|
44
|
Manifest (101: Pilot) NBC
|
18,399,000
|
9/24/2018
|
45
|
The Big Bang Theory (1201: “The Conjugal Configuration”) CBS
|
18,221,000
|
9/24/2017
|
46
|
NCIS (1513: “Family Ties”) CBS
|
18,171,000
|
1/23/2018
|
47
|
The Big Bang Theory (1118: “The Gates Excitation”) CBS
|
18,169,000
|
3/29/2018
|
48
|
NCIS (1512: “Dark Secrets”) CBS
|
18,135,000
|
1/9/2018
|
49
|
NBA Finals Game 3: Golden State vs.Cleveland ABC
|
18,119,000
|
6/6/2018
|
50
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh NBC
|
18,058,000
|
9/30/2018
Source: Nielsen, 1/1/18 – 12/9/18. All Telecasts, Broadcast and Cable (excluding telecasts with durations under 25 min, including SB and NFC). Broadcast Prime, telecast with start times within daypart (M-Sat 8P-11P; Sun 6:30P-11P)
