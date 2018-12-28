Top Rated Shows of 2018: Super Bowl LII, ‘This Is Us,’ ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Dominate

Also, every episode of the "Roseanne" revival made it on this year's list of top 100 broadcast and cable telecasts. Too bad for ABC that she got all racist on us.

Move over, Oscars. The Academy Awards kudocast is traditionally the most-watched entertainment telecast of the year, but not in 2018: That distinction went to the post-Super Bowl episode of NBC’s “This Is Us,” titled appropriately “Super Bowl Sunday.”

The episode, in which a faulty Crock-Pot murders innocent Jack Pearson, averaged 33.4 million viewers and an 11.6 rating among adults 18-49 — putting it ahead of the 90th Oscars, in which “The Shape of Water” won Best Picture in front of 27.4 million viewers and a 7.1 rating among adults 18-49 (a new low in modern times, down from 34.1 million viewers and a 9.5 rating in the demo last year).

“This Is Us” benefited, of course, from airing after Super Bowl LII, but also was in the midst of a stellar year. According to this year’s ranker of most-watched broadcast and cable telecasts, 12 episodes of “This Is Us” made it into the top 100. (That’s down a touch from last year, when 18 telecasts made the grade.) Among scripted series, “This Is Us” was bested only by the resilient CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” which landed 14 episodes on the list.

Like most years, the NFL dominated 2018’s ranker of the most-watched TV, taking up a whopping 34. That includes Super Bowl LII, which once again led the pack among adults 18-49 and total viewers.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ win over the New England Patriots averaged a little more than 104 million total viewers, down from last year’s 112 million. just a tick from last year’s 112.6 million.

Between the Super Bowl, playoffs, NBC’s Sunday Night Football, ESPN’s Monday Night Football and Fox/NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football, the NFL claimed 34 of the 100 top-rated telecasts (among adults 18-49) in 2017. Other sports weren’t close: The NBA scored six slots, college sports landed three, and Major League Baseball landed just one. The Winter Olympics took eight spots, led by the Games’ opening ceremonies.

And then there’s the case of “Roseanne,” the series revival that was a tremendous smash for ABC in the spring. The March 27 premiere of “Roseanne” averaged an 8.1 rating with adults 18-49 (better than the Oscars), and even though ratings eroded after that, it was still strong enough that all nine episodes made it on to the top 100 ranker.

And then came star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet in June, which caused it all to come crashing down. The show was canceled, and ABC was left with “The Conners,” a show doing solid numbers but not at the astronomical levels of “Roseanne.”

Besides “Roseanne,” NBC’s “Manifest” was the only new series to make it on the list, with the show’s premiere telecast.

Thanks to the NFL, “This Is Us” and the Winter Olympics, NBC dominated the top telecast ranker, with 42 slots. That was followed by CBS (17, mostly because of “Big Bang”), ABC (13), AMC and ESPN (tied at 9), Fox (8), and TNT and TBS, tied at 2.

Here’s our ratings roundup of the year’s most-watched telecasts, according to different broadcast and cable measurements.

TOP-RATED PRIMETIME TELECASTS OF 2018, ADULTS 18-49

The top 100 broadcast and cable primetime telecasts in 2018, overall by 18-49 (including Live+7 DVR and VOD data):

SHOW & NETWORK ADULT 18-49 RATING

AIRDATE 1 Super Bowl LII: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots NBC 33.6 2/4/2018 2 NFC Championship: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings Fox

13.5 1/21/2018

3 This Is Us (214: “Super Bowl Sunday”) NBC 11.6 2/4/2018

4 College Football Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia ESPN 8.9 1/8/2018

5 Roseanne (1001/1002: “Twenty Years to Life”/”Dress to Impress”) ABC 8.1 3/27/2018

6 AFC Divisional Playoff: New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans CBS

8.0 1/13/2018 7 NFL Sunday Night Football: Green Bay vs. Chicago NBC

7.6 9/9/2018

8 NFL Sunday Night Football: New England vs. Green Bay NBC 7.5 11/4/2018

9 NFL Sunday Night Football: Dallas vs. New York Giants NBC 7.1 9/16/2018 tie Academy Awards ABC 7.1 3/4/2018 11 NFL Sunday Night Football: New England vs. Kansas City NBC 7.0 10/14/2018 tie NFL Playoff Game: Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta NBC 7.0 1/6/2018 13 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremonies NBC 6.9 2/9/2018 14 NBA Finals Game 2: Golden State vs. Cleveland ABC 6.7 6/3/2018 tie NFL Sunday Night Football: Philadelphia vs. Atlanta NBC 6.7 9/6/2018 16 NFL Sunday Night Football: New Orleans vs. Atlanta NBC 6.6 11/22/2018

tie NBA Finals Game 1: Golden State vs. Cleveland ABC 6.6 5/31/2018 tie NFL Sunday Night Football: Dallas vs. Philadelphia NBC 6.6 11/11/2018 19 NBA Finals Game 3: Golden State vs.Cleveland ABC 6.5 6/6/2018 tie NFL Thursday Night Football: Dallas vs. New Orleans Fox/NFL Network 6.5 11/29/2018 tie NFL Sunday Night Football: Detroit vs. New England NBC 6.5 9/23/2018

22 College Football Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Clemson ESPN 6.4 1/1/2018

23 Roseanne (1003: “Roseanne Gets the Chair”) ABC 6.3 4/3/2018

tie Grammy Awards CBS 6.3 1/28/2018 25 NFL Sunday Night Football: Houston vs. Dallas NBC 6.2 10/7/2018 tie NFL Sunday Night Football: Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh NBC 6.2 9/30/2018

27 NFL Sunday Night Football: Minnesota vs. Green Bay NBC 6.1 11/25/2018 28 NFL Sunday Night Football: Chicago vs. Los Angeles Rams NBC 6.0 12/9/2018 29 NFL Sunday Night Football: Chicago vs. Minnesota NBC 5.9 11/18/2018 30 Roseanne (1004: “Eggs Over, Not Easy”) ABC 5.8 4/10/2018

tie NBA Playoffs: Golden State vs. Houston TNT 5.8 5/28/2018 32 NFL Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City ESPN 5.7 11/19/2018 33 Roseanne (1005: “Darlene vs. David”) ABC 5.6 4/17/2018 tie Winter Olympics Primetime NBC 5.6 2/11/2018

35 NBA Finals Game 4: Golden State vs. Cleveland ABC 5.5 6/8/2018

tie NFL Monday Night Football: Kansas City vs. Denver ESPN 5.5 10/1/2018 tie NFL Sunday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh (704: “The Spoils of War”) NBC 5.5 12/2/2018

tie The Walking Dead (809: “Honor”) AMC 5.5 2/25/2018

39 Winter Olympics Primetime NBC 5.5 2/13/2018

40 Winter Olympics Primetime NBC 5.3 2/12/2018 41 This Is Us (213: “That’ll Be The Day”) NBC 5.2 1/23/2018 tie Golden Globe Awards NBC 5.2 1/7/2018

43 NFL Sunday Night Football: Kansas City vs. Cincinnati NBC 5.1 10/21/2018

tie NBA Playoffs: Cleveland vs. Boston ESPN 5.1 5/27/2018

45 This Is Us (211: “The Fifth Wheel”) NBC 5.0 1/9/2018

tie Winter Olympics Prime NBC 5.0 2/10/2018 tie NFL Thursday Night Football: Seattle vs. Green Bay Fox/NFL Network 5.0 11/15/2018 tie The Big Bang Theory (1124: “The Bow Tie Asymmetry”) CBS 5.0 5/10/2018 tie The Walking Dead (816: “Wrath”) AMC 5.0 4/15/2018 tie The Big Bang Theory (1112: “The Matrimonial Metric”) CBS 5.0 1/4/2018

tie This Is Us (212: “Clooney”) NBC 5.0 1/16/2018

52 This Is Us (218: “The Wedding”) NBC 4.9 3/13/2018 tie The Big Bang Theory (1113: “The Solo Oscillation”) CBS 4.9 1/11/2018 tie This Is Us (301: “Nine Bucks”) NBC 4.9 9/25/2018 tie This Is Us (215: “The Car”) NBC 4.9 2/6/2018 56 NFL Thursday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Fox/NFL Network 4.8 9/27/2018 tie NFL Thursday Night Football: Philadelphia vs. New York Giants Fox/NFL Network 4.8 10/11/2018 tie NFL Thursday Night Football: Pittsburgh vs. Carolina Fox/NFL Network 4.8 11/8/2018

59 The Walking Dead (813: “Do Not Send Us Astray”) AMC 4.7 3/25/2018

tie World Series Game 5: Boston vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Fox 4.7 10/28/2018 61 The Big Bang Theory (1115: “The Novelization Correlation”) CBS 4.6 2/1/2018 tie The Walking Dead (810: “The Lost and the Plunderers”) AMC 4.6 3/4/2018 tie This Is Us (217: “This Big, Amazing, Beautiful Life”) NBC 4.6 3/6/2018 tie Roseanne (1006: “No Country for Old Women”) ABC 4.6 5/1/2018 tie Roseanne (1007: “Go Cubs”) ABC 4.6 5/8/2018 tie NFL Monday Night Football: Pittsburgh vs. Tampa Bay ESPN 4.6 9/24/2018 67 The Walking Dead (812: “The Key”) AMC 4.5 3/18/2018 tie The Walking Dead (815: “Worth”) AMC 4.5 4/8/2018 tie The Big Bang Theory (1114: “The Separation Triangulation”) CBS 4.5 1/18/2018 tie This Is Us (216: “Vegas, Baby”) NBC 4.5 2/27/2018 tie NFL Thursday Night Football: New England vs. Indianapolis Fox/NFL Network 4.5 10/4/2018 tie NFL Sunday Night Football: New Orleans vs. Minnesota NBC 4.5 10/28/2018 73 The Walking Dead (811: “Dead or Alive Or”) AMC 4.4 3/11/2018 tie The Walking Dead (814: “Still Gotta Mean Something”) AMC 4.4 4/1/2018 tie NFL Weather Delay NBC 4.4 9/6/2018 tie Roseanne (1008: “Netflix & Pill”) ABC 4.4 5/15/2018 77 This Is Us (302: “A Philadelphia Story”) NBC 4.3 10/2/2018 tie The Big Bang Theory (1117: “The Athenaeum Allocation”) CBS 4.3 3/8/2018 79 NFL Monday Night Football: Green Bay vs. San Francisco ESPN 4.2 10/15/2018 tie Roseanne (1009: “Knee Deep”) ABC 4.2 5/22/2018 tie The Big Bang Theory (1118: “The Gates Excitation”) CBS 4.2 3/29/2018 tie Manifest (101: Pilot) NBC 4.2 9/24/2018 tie This Is Us (303: “Katie Girls”) NBC 4.2 10/9/2018 tie Winter Olympics Primetime NBC 4.2 2/14/2018 tie The Big Bang Theory (1201: “The Conjugal Configuration”) CBS 4.2 9/24/2018 86 60 Minutes (5028: Stormy Daniels Interview) CBS 4.1 3/25/2018 tie The Big Bang Theory (1116: “The Neonatal Nomenclature”) CBS 4.1 3/1/2018 tie NCAA Basketball Championship: Michigan vs. Villanova TBS 4.1 4/2/2018 tie Winter Olympics Primetime NBC 4.1 2/15/2018 tie The Big Bang Theory (1123: “The Sibling Realignment”) CBS 4.1 5/3/2018 tie The Big Bang Theory (1120: “The Reclusive Potential”) CBS 4.1 4/12/2018 tie NFL Monday Night Football: Chicago vs. Seattle ESPN 4.1 9/17/2018 tie Winter Olympics Primetime NBC 4.1 2/20/2018 tie The Walking Dead (901: “A New Beginning”) AMC 4.1 10/7/2018 tie The Big Bang Theory (1121: “The Comet Polarization”) CBS 4.1 4/19/2018 tie NFL Monday Night Football: Tennessee vs. Dallas ESPN 4.1 11/5/2018 97 Winter Olympics Primetime NBC 4.0 2/16/2018 tie This Is Us (304: “Vietnam”) NBC 4.0 10/16/2018 tie The Big Bang Theory (1119: “The Tenant Disassociation”) CBS 4.0 4/5/2018 tie The Big Bang Theory (1208: “The Consummation Deviation”) CBS 4.0 11/8/2018

Source: Nielsen, 1/1/18 – 12/9/18. All Telecasts, Broadcast and Cable (excluding telecasts with durations under 25 min, including SB and NFC). Broadcast Prime, telecast with start times within daypart (M-Sat 8P-11P; Sun 6:30P-11P)

MOST-WATCHED PRIMETIME TELECASTS OF 2018, TOTAL VIEWERS

The top 50 broadcast and cable telecasts in 2018, overall by total viewers (includes Live+7 DVR and VOD data):

SHOW & NETWORK TOTAL VIEWERS AIRDATE 1 Super Bowl LII: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots NBC 104,107,000 2/4/2018 2 NFC Championship: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings Fox

42,449,000 1/21/2018

3 This Is Us (214: “Super Bowl Sunday”) NBC 33,433,000 2/4/2018

4 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremonies NBC 29,262,000 2/9/2018

5 College Football Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia ESPN 27,894,000 1/8/2018

6 Academy Awards ABC 27,400,000 3/4/2018

7 Roseanne (1001/1002: “Twenty Years to Life”/”Dress to Impress”) ABC 27,271,000 3/27/2018 8 AFC Divisional Playoff: New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans CBS

26,861,000 1/13/2018

9 NFL Sunday Night Football: New England vs. Green Bay NBC 23,972,000 11/4/2018

10 Winter Olympics Primetime NBC 23,439,000 2/11/2018 11 NFL Playoff Game: Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta NBC 22,944,000 1/6/2018

12 60 Minutes (5028: Stormy Daniels Interview) CBS 22,887,000 3/25/2018

13 Winter Olympics Primetime NBC 22,367,000 2/10/2018

14 NFL Sunday Night Football: Green Bay vs. Chicago NBC 22,356,000 9/9/2018

15 Roseanne (1003: “Roseanne Gets the Chair”) ABC 22,095,000 4/3/2018

16 NFL Sunday Night Football: New Orleans vs. Atlanta NBC 21,856,000 11/22/2018

17 The Big Bang Theory (1124: “The Bow Tie Asymmetry”) CBS 21,829,000 5/10/2018

18 NFL Thursday Night Football: Dallas vs. New Orleans Fox/NFL Network 21,587,000 11/29/2018

19 Winter Olympics Prime NBC 21,402,000 2/13/2018

20 NFL Sunday Night Football: New England vs. Kansas City NBC 21,367,000 10/14/2018

21 The Big Bang Theory (1113: “The Solo Oscillation”) CBS 21,116,000 1/11/2018

22 The Big Bang Theory (1112: “The Matrimonial Metric”) CBS 21,104,000 1/4/2018

23 Winter Olympics Primetime NBC 20,977,000 2/12/2018

24 Grammy Awards CBS 20,905,000 1/28/2018

25 NFL Sunday Night Football: Dallas vs. New York Giants NBC 20,818,000 9/16/2018

26 College Football Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Clemson ESPN 20,691,000 1/1/2018

27 NFL Sunday Night Football: Minnesota vs. Green Bay NBC 20,635,000 11/25/2018

28 NFL Sunday Night Football: Dallas vs. Philadelphia NBC 20,324,000 11/11/2018

29 Roseanne (1004: “Eggs Over, Not Easy”) ABC 20,119,000 4/10/2018

30 Golden Globe Awards NBC 19,775,000 1/7/2018

31 NFL Sunday Night Football: Detroit vs. New England NBC 19,642,000 9/23/2018

32 The Big Bang Theory (1114: “The Separation Triangulation”) CBS 19,588,000 1/18/2018

33 The Big Bang Theory (1115: “The Novelization Correlation”) CBS 19,583,000 2/1/2018

34 NFL Sunday Night Football: Chicago vs. Los Angeles Rams NBC 19,573,000 12/9/2018

35 Roseanne (1005: “Darlene vs. David”) ABC 19,507,000 4/17/2018

36 NCIS (1522: “Two Steps Back”) CBS 19,410,000 5/8/2018

37 NFL Sunday Night Football: Philadelphia vs. Atlanta NBC 19,187,000 9/6/2018

38 NFL Sunday Night Football: Chicago vs. Minnesota NBC 18,999,000 11/18/2018

39 NBA Finals Game 2: Golden State vs. Cleveland ABC 18,914,000 6/3/2018

40 NFL Sunday Night Football: Houston vs. Dallas NBC 18,907,000 10/7/2018

41 The Big Bang Theory (1116: “The Neonatal Nomenclature”) CBS 18,597,000 3/1/2018

42 The Big Bang Theory (1117: “The Athenaeum Allocation”) CBS 18,501,000 3/8/2018

43 Young Sheldon (110: “An Eagle Feather, a String Bean, and an Eskimo”) CBS 18,434,000 1/4/2018

44 Manifest (101: Pilot) NBC 18,399,000 9/24/2018

45 The Big Bang Theory (1201: “The Conjugal Configuration”) CBS 18,221,000 9/24/2017

46 NCIS (1513: “Family Ties”) CBS 18,171,000 1/23/2018

47 The Big Bang Theory (1118: “The Gates Excitation”) CBS 18,169,000 3/29/2018

48 NCIS (1512: “Dark Secrets”) CBS 18,135,000 1/9/2018

49 NBA Finals Game 3: Golden State vs.Cleveland ABC 18,119,000 6/6/2018

50 NFL Sunday Night Football: Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh NBC 18,058,000 9/30/2018



Source: Nielsen, 1/1/18 – 12/9/18. All Telecasts, Broadcast and Cable (excluding telecasts with durations under 25 min, including SB and NFC). Broadcast Prime, telecast with start times within daypart (M-Sat 8P-11P; Sun 6:30P-11P)

