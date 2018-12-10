‘Triple Frontier’ Trailer: Netflix Recruits Ben Affleck and Oscar Isaac for Dangerous Heist Thriller

Charlie Hunnam and Pedro Pascal co-star in the latest feature from "All Is Lost" and "A Most Violent Year" director J.C. Chandor.

Netflix had a breakthrough year with original films thanks to “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” “July 22,” and “Roma,” among other titles, and the streaming giant has no plans to slow down in 2019. The company has debuted the first official trailer for “Triple Frontier,” the star-studded heist thriller from “All Is Lost” and “A Most Violent Year” director J.C. Chandor. The film reunites Chandor with Oscar Isaac, and throws Ben Affleck, Pedro Pascal, Charlie Hunnam, and Garrett Hedlund into the mix.

The official “Triple Frontier” synopsis from Netflix reads: “A group of former Special Forces operatives (Affleck, Isaac, Hunnam, Hedlund, Pascal) reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers, these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for self instead of country. But when events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties, and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival.”

“Triple Frontier” is one of several high profile dramas being released by Netflix in 2019, which also includes Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.” The film is Chandor’s first release since “A Most Violent Year” opened in 2014. The script was written by Oscar-winner Mark Boal, best known for his Kathryn Bigelow collaborations “The Hurt Locker” and “Detroit.” Bigelow was once attached to direct “Triple Frontier,” but scheduling delays brought the project to Chandor.

“Triple Frontier” will be available for streaming on Netflix in March 2019. Watch the official trailer below.

