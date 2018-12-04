‘Vice’ Unveils Tyler Perry’s Colin Powell, and It’s Christian Bale-Level Shocking

Christian Bale isn't the only actor in Adam McKay's "Vice" who has transformed enough to be completely unrecognizable.

Christian Bale’s extreme physical transformation to play Dick Cheney has been the biggest talking point around Adam McKay’s upcoming political comedy-drama “Vice,” but the Oscar winner isn’t the only actor in the film to appear unrecognizable. Annapurna has debuted an official first look at Tyler Perry as Colin Powell, who served as United States Secretary of State during George W. Bush’s first term from 2001 to 2005. Powell was the first African-American to assume the role of Secretary of State.

“Vice” is the latest directorial effort from Adam McKay and his first release since “The Big Short,” which won him the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. The film tracks Dick Cheney’s rise to becoming one of the most powerful and influential vice presidents in American history. Joining Bale and Perry are Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney, Sam Rockwell as George Bush, and Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld. Both Bale and Carell starred in “The Big Short,” which earned Bale an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

While the review embargo for “Vice” is still intact, IndieWire’s awards editor Anne Thompson saw the film last month and wrote Bale and Adams shouldn’t have a problem securing Oscar noms next year for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress. Powell is the latest high profile acting gig for Perry, who has often starred as Madea in his own films that he’s directed. The last live-action roles for Perry in other people’s films were “Brain on Fire” and David Fincher’s “Gone Girl.”

Perry is best known for his directing efforts, most recently the Tiffany Haddish-starring comedy “Nobody’s Fool.” He’s set to appear as Madea one final time in “A Madea Family Funeral,” which he also wrote and directed. The movie opens in theaters March 1.

Annapurna will release “Vice” in theaters December 25. Check out the first official look at Perry in character below.

Annapurna

