‘Watership Down’ Trailer: Rabbit Adventure Is Still Harrowing, Even on Netflix

The voice cast includes John Boyega, James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, and "The Favourite" star Olivia Colman.

This is not “Peter Rabbit.” Or as John Boyega warns in the new trailer for Netflix and BBC’s “Watership Down” remake, “This isn’t about cute rabbits, it’s kind of messed up.” Based on Richard Abrams’ acclaimed 1972 novel, “Watership Down” tells the story of a group of rabbits, led by brothers Hazel (James McAvoy) and Fiver (Nicholas Hoult), who must journey to find a new home, while evading danger from predators at every turn.

Netflix and BBC’s “Watership Down” is a four-part limited series airing later this month. In addition to Boyega, McAvoy, and Hoult, the star-studded voice cast includes Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), Ben Kingsley (“Operation Finale”), Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”), Rosamund Pike (“A Private War”), Gemma Chan (“Crazy Rich Asian”), Peter Capaldi (“Doctor Who”), and Taron Egerton (“Kingsman”). Abrams’ story was previously adapted as an animated British film in 1978.

The new “Watership Down” is directed by Noam Murro, whose credits include “Smart People” and the 2014 sequel “300: Rise of an Empire.” Grammy and Oscar winner Sam Smith is performing an original song for the project entitled “Fire to Fire.”

“It’s a real testament to the caliber of this adaptation of ‘Watership Down’ that it has attracted such an exciting roll call of names to bring these much loved characters to life,” said Ben Irving, Executive Producer for BBC One. “In Sam Smith — we have one of the world’s most successful recording artists, with the perfect new song to serve as the series’ theme. BBC One viewers are in for a treat this Christmas.”

“Watership Down” will have its Netflix debut on December 23. The series will also air in the United Kingdom on BBC One from December 22-23. Watch the first trailer below.

