Writers Guild Awards 2019: ‘Haunting of Hill House,’ ‘GLOW’ Among TV Nominees

The Writers Guild of America recognized a number of shows that went overlooked by this morning's Golden Globes announcement.

To round out a busy Thursday of new awards nominees, the Writers Guild of America and Writers Guild of America, East announced their lists of the best that the eligibility window had to offer.

Awards season heavyweights “Atlanta,” “Barry,” and “The Crown” all garnered series nominations in their respective genres, with plenty of other programs like “Nathan for You,” “The Haunting of Hill House,” “Narcos: Mexico” and “Maniac” picking up recognition after being passed over at this morning’s Golden Globes announcement.

The Writers Guild Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 17, 2019 with events in both New York City and Los Angeles.

A list of the notable nominees can be found below:

Drama Series

“The Americans”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Succession”

Comedy Series

“Atlanta”

“Barry”

“GLOW”

“The Good Place”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

New Series

“Barry”

“The Haunting of Hill House”

“Homecoming”

“Pose”

“Succession”

Long Form Original

“Castle Rock”

“My Dinner with Hervé”

“Paterno”

Long Form Adapted

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

“The Looming Tower”

“Maniac”

“Sharp Objects”

Short Form New Media Original

“After Forever”

“Class of Lies”

“Love Daily”

“West 40s”

Short Form New Media Adapted

“The Walking Dead: Red Machete”

Animation

“Bart’s Not Dead” (“The Simpsons”)

“Boywatch” (“Bob’s Burgers”)

“Just One of the Boyz 4 Now for Now” (“Bob’s Burgers”)

“Krusty the Clown” (“The Simpsons”)

“Mo Mommy Mo Problems” (“Bob’s Burgers”)

“Send in Stewie, Please” (Family Guy”)

Episodic Drama

“Camelot” (“Narcos: Mexico”)

“The Car” (“This Is Us”)

“Episode 407” (“The Affair”)

“First Blood” (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

“Paean To The People” (“Homeland”)

“The Precious Blood of Jesus” (“Ozark”)

Episodic Comedy

“Another Place” (“Forever”)

“Chapter One: Make Your Mark” (“Barry”)

“Halibut!” (“Santa Clarita Diet”)

“Kimmy and the Beest!” (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

“Pilot” (“The Kids Are Alright”)

“Who Knows Better Than I” (“Orange Is the New Black”)

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

“At Home with Amy Sedaris”

“I Love You, America”

“Nathan For You”

“Portlandia”

“Saturday Night Live”

Comedy/Variety Specials

“2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish”

“Drew Michael”

“The Fake News with Ted Nelms”

“The Oscars 2018”

For a full list of the nominees from the realms of new media, radio/audio, news, and promotional writing, visit the Writers Guild of America website here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.