‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette’ First Trailer: Cate Blanchett Goes Missing in Richard Linklater Mystery

The adaptation of Maria Semple's 2012 novel of the same name is co-written by "Spectacular Now" scribes Michael H. Weber and Scott Neustadter.

After the modest results of his 2017 drama “Last Flag Flying,” Richard Linklater is set to return in a big way next year with none other than Cate Blanchett. The two have teamed up for an adaptation of Maria Semple’s 2012 novel “Where’d You, Bernadette.” Both Linklater and Blanchett have been attached to the film since November 2015, which makes next year’s release from Annapurna Pictures a long time coming for the mystery comedy.

“Where’d You Go, Bernadette” stars Blanchett as an agoraphobic architect who goes missing, leaving her 15-year-old daughter with no choice but to journey out and investigate her disappearance. Emma Nelson is starring as the daughter, Bee, while the supporting cast also includes Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Judy Greer, James Urbaniak, and Troian Bellisario. Linklater punched up the script, originally written by “The Spectacular Now” and “The Disaster Artist” Oscar nominees Michael H. Weber and Scott Neustadter.

Following a shaky 2018 full of highs (“Sorry to Bother You”), lows (“The Sisters Brothers”), and a jam-packed Christmas (“If Beale Street Could Talk” expansion, the openings of “Vice” and “Destroyer”), Annapurna hopes to reconquer the box office in 2019 with efforts like “Bernadette.” The film is Linklater’s second with the indie distributor following his well-reviewed baseball comedy “Everybody Wants Some!!” Linklater’s last effort, “Last Flag Flying,” was released by Amazon Studios.

For Blanchett, “Bernadette” is a welcome return to indies following studio efforts like “The House With a Clock in Its Walls,” “Ocean’s 8,” and “Thor: Ragnarok,” all of which were box office hits. The Oscar-winning actress also has a voice role in the 2019 release “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” opening in theaters February 22.

Annapurna Pictures will release “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” in theaters March 22, 2019. Watch the first official trailer below.

