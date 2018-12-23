Back to IndieWire

The Worst New TV Shows of 2018, According to Metacritic

"Insatiable" has the dubious distinction of topping the list.

Insatiable Debby Ryan Netflix

“Insatiable”

Tina Rowden/Netflix

Metacritic has unveiled its list of the worst new TV shows of 2018, and you can say this for the small screen: Its most poorly received offerings fared better with reviewers than their silver-screen counterparts. Only two of the top 10 landed in the dreaded red zone of a Metascore below 40, which indicates “generally unfavorable reviews”; the other eight were all in the “mixed or average reviews” range. Even so, Netflix’s widely disliked “Insatiable” — which courted controversy before it even premiered, owing largely to accusations of “fat-shaming” — easily topped the list.

In his review of the “disastrous comedy,” IndieWire’s Ben Travers noted that “heroes are villains, villains are heroes, statutory rape is a joke, and people — people! — are murdered, all in a high school ‘comedy’ primarily obsessed with winning a fancy tiara. Lauren Gussis’ disastrous hodgepodge of mistakes is an absolute mess, and it marks the worst Netflix original series yet to be released.” He gave it a D-.

The full list:

  1. “Insatiable” (Metascore: 25)
  2. “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes With Tom Arnold” (Metascore: 35)
  3. “Heathers” (Metascore: 40)
  4. “Our Cartoon President” (Metascore: 42)
  5. “Reverie” (Metascore: 42)
  6. “The Cool Kids” (Metascore: 42)
  7. “LA to Vegas” (Metascore: 43)
  8. “The Purge” (Metascore: 44)
  9. “Hard Sun” (Metascore: 46)
  10. “Here and Now” (Metascore: 46)

For a look at the best TV series of the year, consult our list. Spoiler: “The Americans” came in at #1, followed by “Atlanta,” “BoJack Horseman,” “Homecoming,” and “Dear White People.”

