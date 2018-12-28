Zoe Kazan Responds to Twitter User Who Criticized ‘Buster Scruggs’ and Tagged Her

Note to everyone: Do not tag actors or creators in tweets criticizing their work.

Twitter is a place where moviegoers can share their reactions to movies and performances, but there’s a clear line between doing so in an appropriate way and being flat-out disrespectful. Actress and writer Zoe Kazan brought attention toward the latter camp when she decided to respond to one Twitter user who decided it was a good idea to criticize Kazan’s performance in “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” and tag Kazan’s account.

After Twitter user @SamBrod said Kazan was “frustrating to watch” in “Buster Scruggs,” Kazan responded by saying, “Solid example of when not to tag an artist in your tweet about their work. … Like I am not a restaurant, this is not yelp, I don’t need to know that you found the meal overly salty.”

The Twitter user quickly apologized for the tag, writing, “Dear all, I apologize for this tweet. I did not think Zoe (or anyone) would ever see this. I simply tagged her to let others know who I was talking about. It was stupid and i didn’t know what I was doing. I’m very sorry, [Zoe Kazan]. I don’t understand how Twitter works!”

Kazan received support from hundreds of followers after responding to the bit of online criticism.

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” is the latest feature from filmmaking brothers Joel and Ethan Coen. The anthology film is made up of six short stories, one of which stars Kazan (“The Girl Who Got Rattled”). “Buster Scruggs” is now streaming on Netflix. Kazan was also in theaters earlier this year with the acclaimed drama “Wildlife,” which she co-wrote with director Paul Dano.

solid example of when *not* to tag an artist in your tweet about their work. https://t.co/8nbFqblNW6 — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) December 28, 2018

like i am not a restaurant this is not yelp i don’t need to know that you found the meal overly salty — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) December 28, 2018

(normally i would not tag him, but hey i actually think he asked for it) — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) December 28, 2018

ok i think we all got that etiquette lesson, erasing the tweet. to recap: let’s try not to say things to each other online that wouldn’t be rude/antisocial to say to someone’s face? seems…basic. — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) December 28, 2018

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.