Golden Globes 2019 Winners Led by ‘Green Book,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Kominsky Method,’ and More

Check out the complete winners list for the 76th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh.

Awards season hit its early stride with tonight’s 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, which kicked off this evening on its earliest date ever. This year’s ceremony was hosted by “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor Andy Samberg and “Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh, who promised (and delivered) a good time for all.

While the Golden Globes are not necessarily a harbinger for Oscar glory, with Academy Award nominations just two weeks away, tonight’s winners will likely provide some compelling insight into what films have managed to hold on to their “buzz” after weeks (and sometimes months) of competition and chatter.

Although the film category nominations were originally led by “Vice” with six nominations, it was Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book,” the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” that ultimately made off with the most wins in the film categories. “Green Book” won both Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical and Best Screenplay, along with a Best Supporting Actor win for Mahershala Ali. Cuaron’s loving semi-autobiographical drama won both Best Foreign Language Film and Best Director, while “Bohemian Rhapsody” ended the night strong, capping off the evening with both a win for star Rami Malek for Best Actor in a Drama and for the film as Best Motion Picture in the Drama category.

On the television side, nomination leader “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” was one of just two television series to win two awards, alongside “The Kominsky Method.” The fact-based drama from Ryan Murphy won both Best Limited Series and Best Actor in a Limited Series for Darren Criss. The Netflix comedy “The Kominsky Method” ultimately earned both a Best Actor in a Comedy Series win for star Michael Douglas and a somewhat surprising win for Best Comedy Series.

Check out the full list of winners in both the film and television categories below.

Film Awards

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

WINNER: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“A Star Is Born”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Favourite”

WINNER: “Green Book”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Vice”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

WINNER: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Lucas Hedges, “Boy Erased”

WINNER: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

WINNER: Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Nicole Kidman, “Destroyer”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Rosamund Pike, “A Private War”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Christian Bale, “Vice”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Robert Redford, “The Old Man and the Gun”

John C. Reilly, “Stan and Ollie”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”

WINNER: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”

Charlize Theron, “Tully”

Constance Wu, “Crazy Rich Asians”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Claire Foy, “First Man”

WINNER: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuaron

“The Favourite,” Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

“If Beale Street Could Talk,” Barry Jenkins

“Vice,” Adam McKay

WINNER: “Green Book,” Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

“A Quiet Place,” Marco Beltrami

“Isle of Dogs,” Alexandre Desplat

“Black Panther,” Ludwig Göransson

WINNER: “First Man,” Justin Hurwitz

“Mary Poppins Returns,” Marc Shaiman

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“All The Stars” (“Black Panther”)

“Girl in the Movies” (“Dumplin”)

“Requiem for a Private War” (“A Private War”)

“Revelation” (“Boy Erased”)

WINNER: “Shallow” (“A Star Is Born”)

Best Animated Feature Film

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

WINNER: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best Foreign-Language Film

“Capernaum”

“Girl”

“Never Look Away”

WINNER: “Roma”

“Shoplifters”

Television Awards

Best Drama Series

WINNER: “The Americans” (FX)

“Bodyguard” (Netflix)

“Homecoming” (Amazon)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“Pose” (FX)

Best Comedy or Musical Series

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Kidding” (Showtime)

WINNER: “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

“The Alienist” (TNT)

WINNER: “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” (FX)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Stephan James, “Homecoming”

WINNER: Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe,“Outlander”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

WINNER: Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Julia Roberts, “Homecoming”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Who Is America”

Jim Carrey, “Kidding”

WINNER: Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Candice Bergen, “Murphy Brown”

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Debra Messing, “Will & Grace”

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Daniel Bruhl, “The Alienist”

WINNER: Darren Criss, “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

WINNER: Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Connie Britton, “Dirty John”

Laura Dern, “The Tale”

Regina King, “Seven Seconds”



Best Supporting Actor in a Series, TV Movie or Limited Series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Edgar Ramirez, “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”

WINNER: Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, TV Movie or Limited Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

WINNER: Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Penelope Cruz, “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

