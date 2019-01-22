2019 Oscar Nominations Full List: ‘The Favourite’ and ‘Roma’ Land 10 Noms Each

Here is the full list of nominations for the 91st Academy Awards.

After months of speculation, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is finally set to unveil the nominations for the 91st Academy Awards. The ceremony will take place Sunday, February 24 at 8pm ET. The nominations announcement takes place after a roller coaster awards season in which Best Picture prizes have gone to a wide range of films, from art house favorite “Roma” to mainstream hits “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Green Book.”

According to IndieWire awards editor Anne Thompson, “Roma” is expected to be the Oscar nominee to beat for Best Picture this year. The film is Netflix’s first original title to secure a Best Picture nomination, and a win would be even more historic since no foreign-language movie has ever taken the Oscars’ highest honor. While there are challenges facing “Roma,” mainly that it’s a black-and-white drama in Spanish, there is a groundswell of support for the movie, which recently won Best Picture at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Other major titles in the Best Picture race include Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut “A Star Is Born,” which is more or less guaranteed one Oscar win thanks to its Best Original Song frontrunner “Shallow,” performed by Cooper and Lady Gaga in the film. Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” is also expected to be a top contender, and it finally earned the filmmaker his first nomination for Best Director.

The nominations for the 91st Academy Awards are below. IndieWire will update each category as they are announced.

Best Picture

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

“Vice”

Best Director

Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Pawel Pawlikowski (“Cold War”)

Yorgos Lanthimos (“The Favourite”)

Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”)

Adam McKay (“Vice”)

Best Actor

Christian Bale (“Vice”)

Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”

Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)

Willem Defoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”)

Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”)

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio (“Roma”)

Glenn Close (“The Wife”)

Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”)

Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”)

Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”)

Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Sam Elliott (“A Star Is Born”)

Sam Rockwell (“Vice”)

Adam Driver (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Supporting Actress

Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)

Amy Adams (“Vice”)

Marina De Tavira (“Roma”)

Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”)

Emma Stone (“The Favourite”)

Adapted Screenplay

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“A Star Is Born”

Best Original Screenplay

“The Favourite”

“First Reformed”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“Vice”

Animated Feature

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

Foreign Language Film

“Capernaum” (Lebanon)

“Cold War” (Poland)

“Never Look Away” (Germany)

“Roma” (Mexico)

“Shoplifters” (Japan)

Best Documentary

“Free Solo”

“Hale County This Morning This Evening”

“Minding the Gap”

“Of Fathers and Sons”

“RBG”

Best Cinematography

“Cold War”

“The Favourite”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

Best Costume Design

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Black Panther”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“The Favourite”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

Film Editing

“BlacKkklansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Vice”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Border”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

“Vice”

Original Score

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

Original Song

“All the Stars” (“Black Panther”)

“I’ll Fight” (“RBG”)

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

“Shallow” (“A Star Is Born”)

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” (“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

Production Design

“Black Panther”

“The Favourite”

“First Man”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Roma”

Sound Editing

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“A Quiet Place”

“Roma”

Sound Mixing

“Black Panther”

“A Star Is Born”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Roma”

“First Man”

Visual Effects

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Christopher Robin”

“First Man”

“Ready Player One”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Documentary (Short Subject)

“Black Sheep”

“End Game”

“Lifeboat”

“A Night at the Garden”

“Period. End of Sentence.”

Short Film (Animated)

“Animal Behaviour”

“Bao”

“Late Afternoon”

“One Small Step”

“Weekends”

Short Film (Live Action)

“Detainment”

“Skin”

“Marguerite”

“Fauve”

“Mother”

