2019 SAG Awards Winners: The Full List, Updating Live

Megan Mullally is hosting this year's ceremony, the 25th.

The 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards are underway, with Megan Mullally hosting a ceremony that should make Oscar predictions that much easier — actors who win big with SAG tend to do likewise with the Academy. That includes Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman, Sam Rockwell, and Allison Janney, all of whom went on to Oscar glory after taking home prizes at last year’s SAG Awards. And if you’re more into the Emmys, rest assured that tonight’s TV winners will have implications on what happens in September.

If you can’t watch the ceremony live, leave your FOMO behind and obsessively refresh this page for a complete lis of winners updating live.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“A Star Is Born”

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Universal Pictures

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book” (winner)

Timothée Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Jonny Cournoyer

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place” (winner)

Margot Robbie, “Mary Queen of Scots”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Black Panther” (winner)

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Americans”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Ozark”

“This Is Us”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Nicole Rivelli / Amazon

“Atlanta”

“Barry”

“GLOW”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (winner)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

John Krasinski, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh,”Killing Eve”

Robin Wright,”House of Cards”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Amazon Studios/Sarah Shatz

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (winner)

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Amazon

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (winner)

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Ray Mickshaw/FX

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (winner)

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Anthony Hopkins, “King Lear”

Bill Pullman, “The Sinner”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Penélope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Emma Stone, “Maniac”

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Erica Parise/Netflix

“GLOW” (winner)

“Marvel’s Daredevil”

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”

“The Walking Dead”

Westworld”

