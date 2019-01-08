‘A Quiet Place,’ ‘Black Panther, ‘First Man’ Lead CAS Sound Mixing Nominations

"Bohemian Rhapsody" and "A Star Is Born" made the cut, but "Mary Poppins Returns" got snubbed.

“A Quiet Place,” “Black Panther,” and “First Man” led the sound mixing nominations for the 55th Annual CAS Awards (to be held February 16th at the InterContinental Hotel).

Rounding out the live-action feature nominees were “A Star Is Born” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” But “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Roma,” and “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” were MIA.

Animation nominees included “Incredibles 2,” “Isle of Dogs,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” Golden Globe winner “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” and “The Grinch.”

Documentaries nominated were “Fahrenheit 11/9,” “Free Solo,” “Quincy,” “They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead,” and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

NOMINATIONS FOR THE 55th CAS AWARDS:

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION

“A Quiet Place”

Production Mixer – Michael Barosky

Re-recording Mixer – Brandon Proctor

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Barry, CAS

Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky

ADR Mixer – Bob Lacivita

Foley Mixer – Peter Persuad, CAS

“A Star Is Born”

Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Ozanich

Re-recording Mixer – Dean Zupancic

Scoring Mixer – Jason Ruder

ADR Mixer – Thomas O’Connell

Foley Mixers – Richard Duarte

“Black Panther”

Production Mixer – Peter Devlin, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Steven Boeddeker

Re-recording Mixer – Brandon Proctor

Scoring Mixer – Christopher Fogel, CAS

ADR Mixer – Doc Kane, CAS

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

Production Mixer – John Casali

Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey

Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin

Re-recording Mixer – Niv Adiri, CAS

“First Man”

Production Mixer – Mary H. Ellis, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Jon Taylor, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Frank A. Montaño

Scoring Mixer – Ai-Ling Lee, CAS

ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

“Incredibles 2”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance

Scoring Mixer – Joel Iwataki

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

“Isle of Dogs”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Darrin Moore

Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Scarabosio

Re-recording Mixer – Wayne Lemmer

Scoring Mixer – Xavier Forcioli

Scoring Mixer – Simon Rhodes

Foley Mixer – Peter Persaud, CAS

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

Original Dialogue Mixer / Re-recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Alan Meyerson, CAS

ADR Mixer – Doc Kane, CAS

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Original Dialogue Mixers – Brian Smith, Aaron Hasson, Howard London, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Tony Lamberti, CAS

Scoring Mixer – Sam Okell

Foley Mixer – Randy K. Singer, CAS

“The Grinch”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Michael Miller, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Juan Peralta

Scoring Mixer – Noah Scot Snyder

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins, CAS

MOTION PICTURE – DOCUMENTARY

“Fahrenheit 11/9”

Production Mixer – Mark Ray

Re-recording Mixer – Andy Kris

Re-recording Mixer – Lee Salevan

Re-recording Mixer – Skip Lievsay, CAS

“Free Solo”

Production Mixer – Jim Hurst

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Ric Schnupp

Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky

ADR Mixer – David Boulton

Foley Mixer – Joana Niza Braga

“Quincy”

Production Mixer – Al Hicks

Re-recording Mixer – Jonathan Wales, CAS

“They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead”

Production Mixer – Rob Filmore, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Brian Riordan, CAS

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Re-recording Mixer – Pete Horner

Re-recording Mixer – Jeff King

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

“Better Call Saul”: Talk

Production Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine

ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro, CAS

Foley Mixer – Stacey Michaels

“Ozark”: The Badger

Production Mixer – Felipe Borrero, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine

Scoring Mixer – Phillip McGowan, CAS

ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland

Foley Mixer – David Torres, CAS

“The Handmaid’s Tale”: Holly

Production Mixer – Sylvain Arseneault, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Lou Solakofski

Re-recording Mixer – Joe Morrow

Scoring Mixer – Adam Taylor

ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone, CAS

Foley Mixer – Jack Heeren

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy

Production Mixer – Mathew Price, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Ron Bochar, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Miller, CAS

ADR Mixer – David Boulton

Foley Mixer – Steven Visscher

“Westworld”: The Passenger

Production Mixers – Geoffrey Patterson, CAS

Roger V. Stevenson, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Keith Rogers, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Andy King, CAS

ADR Mixer – Michael Botha

Foley Mixer – Michael Head

TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR

“Ballers”: The Kids Are Alright

Production Mixer – Scott Harber, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Colomby, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Richard Weingart, CAS

ADR Mixer – Michael Miller, CAS

Foley Mixer – James Howe

“Barry”: Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast, and Keep Going

Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Todd Beckett, CAS

Scoring Mixer – David Wingo

ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson

Foley Mixer – John Sanacore, CAS

“Modern Family”: Did the Chicken Cross the Road?

Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Dean Okrand, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Brian R. Harman, CAS

ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland

Foley Mixer – David Torres, CAS

“Mozart in the Jungle”: Domo Arigato

Production Mixer – Ryotaro Harada

Re-recording Mixer – Andy D’Addario

Re-recording Mixer – Chris Jacobson, CAS

ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen

Foley Mixer – Gary DeLeone

“Silicon Valley”: Fifty-One Percent

Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Todd Beckett, CAS

Scoring Mixer – Oren Hadar

ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson

Foley Mixer – Aran Tanchum

TELEVISION MOVIE or LIMITED SERIES

“American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” (Part 1) The Man Who Would Be Vogue

Production Mixer – John Bauman, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Joe Earle, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Doug Andham, CAS

ADR Mixer – Judah Getz, CAS

Foley Mixer – Arno Stephanian

“Escape at Dannemore”: Episode 101

Production Mixer – Thomas Nelson, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Bob Chefalas

Re-recording Mixer – Jacob Ribicoff

Scoring Mixer – John Chapman

ADR Mixer – Kris Chevannes

Foley Mixer – George Lara

“Fahrenheit 451”

Production Mixer – Henry Embry, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Jacob Ribicoff

ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone, CAS

Foley Mixer – George A. Lara, CAS

“Genius: Picasso” “Chapter 1”

Production Mixer – Tamás Csaba, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Bob Bronow, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Mark Hensley

ADR Mixer – Beau Emory

ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland

“The Romanoffs”: House of Special Purpose

Production Mixer – Mark Weber, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Larry Benjamin, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine

ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro, CAS

ADR Mixer – Michael Miller, CAS

Foley Mixer – David Jobe, CAS

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS

“Anthony Bourdain”: Parts Unknown (Bhutan)

Re-Recording Mixer – Benny Mouthon, CAS

“Carpool Karaoke”: Primetime Special 2018

Production Mixer – William B. Kaplan, CAS

Production Mixer – Scott Smolev

Production Mixer – Tim Murphy

Foldback Mixer – Chris Maddalone

Scoring Mixer – Otto Svoboda

“Deadliest Catch”: Last Damn Arctic Storm

Re-Recording Mixer – Bob Bronow, CAS

“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”

Production Mixer – Tom Holmes

Re-recording Mixer – Brian Flanzbaum

Re-recording Mixer – Christian Schrader

Re-Recording Mixer – Ellen Fitton

Scoring Mixer – John Harris

ADR Mixer – Anthony Lalumia

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Production Mixer – Pierre DeLaforcade

FoH Mixer – Tom Herman

Monitor Mixer – Al Bonomo

Scoring Mixer – Harvey Goldberg

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION

Aaton: Cantaress

Dan Dugan Sound Design: Dugan Automixing in Sound Devices 633 Compact Mixer

Denecke, Inc.: JB-1 Compact Timecode Generator

Lectrosonics: SMWB Series Wideband Transmitter

Sound Devices: A10 Digital Wireless System

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST PRODUCTION

Audionamix: IDC (Instant Dialog Cleaner)

Exponential Audio: Stratus 3D and Symphony 3D Reverbs

iZotope, Inc.: RX 7

Sound Particles: Doppler + Air

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.