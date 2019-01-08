‘A Quiet Place,’ ‘Black Panther, ‘First Man’ Lead CAS Sound Mixing Nominations

“A Quiet Place,” “Black Panther,” and “First Man” led the sound mixing nominations for the 55th Annual CAS Awards (to be held February 16th at the InterContinental Hotel).
Rounding out the live-action feature nominees were “A Star Is Born” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” But “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Roma,” and “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” were MIA.
Animation nominees included “Incredibles 2,” “Isle of Dogs,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” Golden Globe winner “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” and “The Grinch.”
Documentaries nominated were “Fahrenheit 11/9,” “Free Solo,” “Quincy,” “They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead,” and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”
NOMINATIONS FOR THE 55th CAS AWARDS:
MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION
“A Quiet Place”
Production Mixer – Michael Barosky
Re-recording Mixer – Brandon Proctor
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Barry, CAS
Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky
ADR Mixer – Bob Lacivita
Foley Mixer – Peter Persuad, CAS
“A Star Is Born”
Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Ozanich
Re-recording Mixer – Dean Zupancic
Scoring Mixer – Jason Ruder
ADR Mixer – Thomas O’Connell
Foley Mixers – Richard Duarte
“Black Panther”
Production Mixer – Peter Devlin, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Steven Boeddeker
Re-recording Mixer – Brandon Proctor
Scoring Mixer – Christopher Fogel, CAS
ADR Mixer – Doc Kane, CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
Production Mixer – John Casali
Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey
Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin
Re-recording Mixer – Niv Adiri, CAS
“First Man”
Production Mixer – Mary H. Ellis, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Jon Taylor, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Frank A. Montaño
Scoring Mixer – Ai-Ling Lee, CAS
ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
“Incredibles 2”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance
Scoring Mixer – Joel Iwataki
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
“Isle of Dogs”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Darrin Moore
Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Scarabosio
Re-recording Mixer – Wayne Lemmer
Scoring Mixer – Xavier Forcioli
Scoring Mixer – Simon Rhodes
Foley Mixer – Peter Persaud, CAS
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”
Original Dialogue Mixer / Re-recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Alan Meyerson, CAS
ADR Mixer – Doc Kane, CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Original Dialogue Mixers – Brian Smith, Aaron Hasson, Howard London, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tony Lamberti, CAS
Scoring Mixer – Sam Okell
Foley Mixer – Randy K. Singer, CAS
“The Grinch”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Michael Miller, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Juan Peralta
Scoring Mixer – Noah Scot Snyder
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins, CAS
MOTION PICTURE – DOCUMENTARY
“Fahrenheit 11/9”
Production Mixer – Mark Ray
Re-recording Mixer – Andy Kris
Re-recording Mixer – Lee Salevan
Re-recording Mixer – Skip Lievsay, CAS
“Free Solo”
Production Mixer – Jim Hurst
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Ric Schnupp
Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky
ADR Mixer – David Boulton
Foley Mixer – Joana Niza Braga
“Quincy”
Production Mixer – Al Hicks
Re-recording Mixer – Jonathan Wales, CAS
“They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead”
Production Mixer – Rob Filmore, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Brian Riordan, CAS
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”
Re-recording Mixer – Pete Horner
Re-recording Mixer – Jeff King
TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR
“Better Call Saul”: Talk
Production Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro, CAS
Foley Mixer – Stacey Michaels
“Ozark”: The Badger
Production Mixer – Felipe Borrero, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine
Scoring Mixer – Phillip McGowan, CAS
ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland
Foley Mixer – David Torres, CAS
“The Handmaid’s Tale”: Holly
Production Mixer – Sylvain Arseneault, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Lou Solakofski
Re-recording Mixer – Joe Morrow
Scoring Mixer – Adam Taylor
ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone, CAS
Foley Mixer – Jack Heeren
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy
Production Mixer – Mathew Price, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Ron Bochar, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Miller, CAS
ADR Mixer – David Boulton
Foley Mixer – Steven Visscher
“Westworld”: The Passenger
Production Mixers – Geoffrey Patterson, CAS
Roger V. Stevenson, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Keith Rogers, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Andy King, CAS
ADR Mixer – Michael Botha
Foley Mixer – Michael Head
TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR
“Ballers”: The Kids Are Alright
Production Mixer – Scott Harber, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Colomby, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Richard Weingart, CAS
ADR Mixer – Michael Miller, CAS
Foley Mixer – James Howe
“Barry”: Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast, and Keep Going
Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Todd Beckett, CAS
Scoring Mixer – David Wingo
ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson
Foley Mixer – John Sanacore, CAS
“Modern Family”: Did the Chicken Cross the Road?
Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Dean Okrand, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Brian R. Harman, CAS
ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland
Foley Mixer – David Torres, CAS
“Mozart in the Jungle”: Domo Arigato
Production Mixer – Ryotaro Harada
Re-recording Mixer – Andy D’Addario
Re-recording Mixer – Chris Jacobson, CAS
ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen
Foley Mixer – Gary DeLeone
“Silicon Valley”: Fifty-One Percent
Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Todd Beckett, CAS
Scoring Mixer – Oren Hadar
ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson
Foley Mixer – Aran Tanchum
TELEVISION MOVIE or LIMITED SERIES
“American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” (Part 1) The Man Who Would Be Vogue
Production Mixer – John Bauman, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Joe Earle, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Doug Andham, CAS
ADR Mixer – Judah Getz, CAS
Foley Mixer – Arno Stephanian
“Escape at Dannemore”: Episode 101
Production Mixer – Thomas Nelson, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Bob Chefalas
Re-recording Mixer – Jacob Ribicoff
Scoring Mixer – John Chapman
ADR Mixer – Kris Chevannes
Foley Mixer – George Lara
“Fahrenheit 451”
Production Mixer – Henry Embry, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Jacob Ribicoff
ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone, CAS
Foley Mixer – George A. Lara, CAS
“Genius: Picasso” “Chapter 1”
Production Mixer – Tamás Csaba, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Bob Bronow, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Mark Hensley
ADR Mixer – Beau Emory
ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland
“The Romanoffs”: House of Special Purpose
Production Mixer – Mark Weber, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Larry Benjamin, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro, CAS
ADR Mixer – Michael Miller, CAS
Foley Mixer – David Jobe, CAS
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS
“Anthony Bourdain”: Parts Unknown (Bhutan)
Re-Recording Mixer – Benny Mouthon, CAS
“Carpool Karaoke”: Primetime Special 2018
Production Mixer – William B. Kaplan, CAS
Production Mixer – Scott Smolev
Production Mixer – Tim Murphy
Foldback Mixer – Chris Maddalone
Scoring Mixer – Otto Svoboda
“Deadliest Catch”: Last Damn Arctic Storm
Re-Recording Mixer – Bob Bronow, CAS
“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”
Production Mixer – Tom Holmes
Re-recording Mixer – Brian Flanzbaum
Re-recording Mixer – Christian Schrader
Re-Recording Mixer – Ellen Fitton
Scoring Mixer – John Harris
ADR Mixer – Anthony Lalumia
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
Production Mixer – Pierre DeLaforcade
FoH Mixer – Tom Herman
Monitor Mixer – Al Bonomo
Scoring Mixer – Harvey Goldberg
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION
Aaton: Cantaress
Dan Dugan Sound Design: Dugan Automixing in Sound Devices 633 Compact Mixer
Denecke, Inc.: JB-1 Compact Timecode Generator
Lectrosonics: SMWB Series Wideband Transmitter
Sound Devices: A10 Digital Wireless System
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST PRODUCTION
Audionamix: IDC (Instant Dialog Cleaner)
Exponential Audio: Stratus 3D and Symphony 3D Reverbs
iZotope, Inc.: RX 7
Sound Particles: Doppler + Air
