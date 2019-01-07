Lady Gaga Wins Golden Globe For Best Original Song For ‘Shallow’

The "A Star Is Born" hit song looks to be unstoppable this awards season.

“Shallow,” the Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper duet from “A Star Is Born,” won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. The award was given to Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, the team that wrote the song’s music and lyrics.

“As a woman in music it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and as a songwriter,” said Gaga in accepting the award. “And these three incredible men, Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando and Mark Ronson, they lifted me up, they supported me… and Bradley [Cooper] I love you.”

“Shallow” beat out four other nominated songs to win the Globe, including “All the Stars” (performed by: Lamar and SZA in “Black Panther”), “Girl in the Movies” (performed by: Dolly Parton in “Dumplin”), “Requiem For A Private War” (performed by: Annie Lennox in “A Private War”), and “Revelation” (performed by: Jónsi & Troye Sivan in “Boy Erased”).

While the Golden Globes are not always a great indicator for the Oscars – at last year’s Globes ”This Is Me” from the “The Greatest Showman” defeated the eventual Oscar winner “Remember Me” from “Coco” – it would be surprising if “Shallow” didn’t continue to dominate the category. Not since “Let It Go” from “Frozen” has an original song from a movie caught on quite like the immensely popular “Shallow,” which also has four Grammy nominations, including record of the year, song of the year, best pop duo/group performance and best song written for visual media.

Also in its favor, “Shallow,” unlike other nominees and previous winners, is not an end credit song, but rather plays a key role in the Cooper’s Jackson Maine and Gaga’s Ally coming together both romantically and musically. The song is at the heart of two of the most memorable moments in what has become one of the year’s most beloved films.

The 76th Annual Golden Globes were presented Sunday, January 6, during a live ceremony hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California. The awards were voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of international journalists who determine the nominees and winners.

