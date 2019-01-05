AARP Movies for Grownups Awards Nominations: ‘Green Book,’ ‘Roma,’ and More

"A Star Is Born," "BlacKkKlansman," and "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" also earned Best Picture nods.

AARP has announced its Movies for Grownups Awards nominations, with everything from “A Star Is Born” to “First Reformed” picking up nods. The group (whose name used to stand for the American Association of Retired Persons before it switched to just the initials) doesn’t have a firm set of criteria for what constitutes a grownup movie, which helps explain how “Black Panther” — which, as a superhero movie, is exactly the kind of fare that usually gets dismissed by older audiences — picked up two nominations.

“2018 was a banner year for a sensational collection of movies that resonated with the powerful 50-plus audience,” said AARP’s Myrna Blyth. The winners will be announced on February 4, and the ceremony will air on February 15. Here’s the full list of nominees:

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grown-ups

“A Star Is Born”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

Best Actress

Sandra Bullock (“Bird Box”)

Glenn Close (“The Wife”)

Viola Davis (“Widows”)

Nicole Kidman (“Destroyer”)

Julia Roberts (“Ben Is Back”)

Best Actor

Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”)

Hugh Jackman (“The Front Runner”)

Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”)

Robert Redford (“The Old Man & the Gun”)

John C. Reilly (“Stan & Ollie”)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther”)

Blythe Danner (“What They Had”)

Judi Dench (“All Is True”)

Nicole Kidman (“Boy Erased”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Crazy Rich Asians”)

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Duvall (“Widows”)

Sam Elliott (“A Star Is Born”)

Robert Forster (“What They Had”)

Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Ian McKellen (“All Is True”)

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh (“All Is True”)

Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”)

Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”)

Mimi Leder (“On the Basis of Sex”)

Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Best Screenwriter

Peter Farrelly, Brian Hayes Currie & Nick Vallelonga (“Green Book”)

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”)

Peter Hedges (“Ben Is Back”)

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Paul Schrader (“First Reformed”)

Best Ensemble

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Front Runner”

“Widows”

Best Grownup Love Story

“All Is True”

“On the Basis of Sex”

“Private Life”

“The Old Man & the Gun”

“What They Had”

Best Intergenerational Film

“A Quiet Place”

“Beautiful Boy”

“Ben Is Back”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

Best Time Capsule

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Roma”

Best Documentary

“Amazing Grace”

“Bathtubs Over Broadway”

“RBG”

“The Rest I Make Up”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Best Foreign Film

“Cold War” (Poland, France, U.K.)

“Never Look Away” (Germany)

“Roma” (Mexico)

“Shoplifters” (Japan)

“The Guilty” (Denmark)

