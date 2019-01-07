Alfonso Cuarón Leads ASC Cinematography Nominations for ‘Roma’

Two black-and-white features compete for the ASC award, as "Cold War's" Łukasz Żal joins Cuarón, the first director nominated in the feature category.

Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”) will compete against feature cinematographers Matthew Libatique (“A Star is Born”), Robbie Ryan (“The Favourite”), Linus Sandgren (“First Man”), and Łukasz Żal (“Cold War”) in the 33rd annual ASC Awards. They will be held February 9 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, marking the ASC’s 100th anniversary.

However, after making history last year as the first woman DP nominated for her work on “Mudbound,” Rachel Morrison was snubbed for Best Picture contender “Black Panther.” Also left out was previous ASC nominee James Laxton (“Moonlight”) for Barry Jenkins’ follow-up, “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

Amazon Studios

For Cuarón, this marks the first time that the ASC has nominated a director in the feature category for serving as his own DP. Previously, Cary Fukunaga (“Bond 25”) was nominated in the Spotlight category for “Beasts of No Nation,” which he both directed and shot.

In addition, “Roma” and “Cold War” mark the first time that two black-and-white features have been nominated in the same year. For Polish cinematographer Żal (an Oscar nominee for “Ida”), this represents his first ASC nomination. “Cold War,” which reunites him with “Ida” director Pawel Pawlikowski, is the Polish foreign language entry.

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures

Overall, four Best Picture contenders are represented with an eclectic array of visual styles. Also, “Roma” and “First Man” made wonderful use of large-format cinematography (shot with the Alexa 65 and IMAX, respectively). And “First Man” (mixing Kodak 35mm and 16mm and IMAX) and “The Favourite” were both shot on film.

Spotlight Award nominees include Joshua James Richards for “The Rider,” Giorgi Shvelidze for “Namme,” and Frank van den Eeden for “Girl.” Lifetime Achievement Awards will go to three-time Oscar winner Robert Richardson (“Hugo,” “The Aviator,” “JFK”) and multiple Emmy winner Jeff Jur (HBO’s “Carnivale,” “Bessie”).

This year’s nominees are:

Theatrical Release

Alfonso Cuarón for “Roma”

Matthew Libatique, ASC for “A Star is Born”

Robbie Ryan, BSC, ISC for “The Favourite”

Linus Sandgren, ASC, FSF for “First Man”

Łukasz Żal, PSC for “Cold War”

Spotlight Award

Joshua James Richards for “The Rider”

Giorgi Shvelidze for “Namme”

Frank van den Eeden, NSC, SBC for “Girl”

Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television

Gonzalo Amat for “The Man in the High Castle,” “Jahr Null”

Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC for “The Crown,” “Beryl”

David Klein, ASC for “Homeland,” “Paean to the People”

Colin Watkinson, ASC for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Word”

Cathal Watters, ISC for “Peaky Blinders,” “The Company”

Zoë White, ACS for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Holly”

Episode of a Series for Commercial Television

Nathaniel Goodman, ASC for “Timeless,” “The King of the Delta Blues”

Jon Joffin, ASC for Beyond, “Two Zero One”

Ben Richardson for Yellowstone, “Daybreak”

David Stockton, ASC for Gotham, “A Dark Knight: Queen Takes Knight”

Thomas Yatsko, ASC for Damnation, “A Different Species”

Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television

James Friend, BSC for “Patrick Melrose,” “Bad News”

Mathias Herndl, AAC for “Genius: Picasso,” “Chapter 1”

Florian Hoffmeister, BSC for “The Terror,” “Go for Broke”

M. David Mullen, ASC for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (pilot)

Brendan Steacy, CSC for “Alias Grace,” “Part 1”

