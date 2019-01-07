Alfonso Cuarón Wins Golden Globe for Best Director

Cuarón's win cements his status as this year's Oscar frontrunner for Best Director.

“Roma” auteur Alfonso Cuarón won the Golden Globe for Best Director at the 2019 ceremony. Cuarón won the same award for “Gravity” in 2014, and his “Y Tu Mamá También” was nominated for Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language in 2002. “Roma” also earned a nomination for Best Screenplay and won for Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language (it was not eligible for Best Picture — Drama). The other nominees in the Best Director category were Adam McKay (“Vice”), Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”), Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”), and Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”).

Read More: Golden Globes 2019 Shut Out Female Directors in 3 Major Film Categories

Tapping into the filmmaker’s own childhood in the eponymous Mexico City neighborhood, “Roma” follows an indigenous maid named Cleo (first-time actress Yalitza Aparicio) through a tumultuous stretch of time in 1970, as her tightly constrained personal life plays out against the backdrop of various domestic and political crises.

Read More: The Full List of 2019 Golden Globe Film Nominations

Cuarón’s Golden Globes win is the latest in a long string of landmarks for his extremely personal delicate black-and-white tone poem, which won the Golden Lion at last year’s Venice Film Festival before taking the top prize from the vast majority of major critics groups (including the New York Film Critics Circle and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association) and inspiring Netflix to rethink its approach to theatrical distribution. “Roma,” which is now available on Netflix, is widely expected to become the streaming giant’s first Best Picture nominee when the Academy Award nominations are announced later this month.

The 76th Annual Golden Globes were presented Sunday, January 6, during a live ceremony that aired on NBC and was live-streamed online. The awards were voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of international journalists who determine the nominees and winners. For a complete list of the winner’s at this year’s ceremony, click here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.