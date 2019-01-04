The ‘A Star Is Born’ Ally Billboard Has Finally Been Put Up in Los Angeles For Real

Ally Maine's debut album won the Grammy for Best New Artist.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Ally billboard from “A Star Is Born” is officially up outside Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont on the Sunset Strip. New York Times’ awards editor Kyle Buchanan spotted the billboard and posted it to social media, where “A Star Is Born” fans are quickly turning it into a viral sensation. The billboard is identical to the one in the movie, where it serves as promotional marketing for Ally’s debut album. For anyone out of the loop, Ally is played by Lady Gaga in the film.

The billboard appeared in Los Angeles this week at a strategic time in Warner Bros.’ “A Star Is Born” Oscar campaign, as the film is competing for five Golden Globes this weekend: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama, Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama, and Best Original Song. “A Star Is Born” is also nominated for the PGA Award and has nominations in four SAG Award categories, including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Cast.

The Ally billboard is a rather ingenious move not only because it’s a viral sensation no-brainer, but also because it proves just how prolific “A Star Is Born” has become in popular culture. The billboard does not include any mention of “A Star Is Born” or a “For Your Consideration” tagline. The image of Gaga’s Ally and the image alone is enough to market the film and create buzz.

In the movie, the billboard was promoting Ally’s career, just as the character ended up winning the Grammy for Best New Artist. Warner Bros. is surely hoping Gaga finds similar success at upcoming award ceremonies.

Check out photos and videos of the Ally billboard below.

