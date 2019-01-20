‘American Gods’ Season 2 Trailer: The Strange, Epic Series Returns at Last

We swear it by the old gods and the new.

Starz has released the trailer for “American Gods” Season Two, which arrives after a long delay and much uncertainty. The television adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s bestselling novel premiered just under two years ago, earning largely positive reviews in its telling of the conflict between the Old and New Gods. Ricky Whittle and Ian McShane star as Shadow Moon and Mr. Wednesday, respectively, and are backed by a large ensemble cast that will include Gillian Anderson this time around. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “We were forged in God’s image, but the Gods are also made in ours — and in Season Two the battle moves inexorably toward crisis point as the destinies of gods and men collide. While Mr. World plots revenge for the attack against him in Season One, Shadow throws in his lot with Wednesday’s attempt to convince the Old Gods of the case for full-out war, with Laura and Mad Sweeney in tow. A council at the House on the Rock explodes into chaos, sending deities both Old and New on quests across America that will converge on Cairo, Illinois forcing Shadow to carve out a place as a believer in this strange new world of living gods — a dark world where change demands commitment, and faith requires terrible sacrifice.”

Bryan Fuller and Michael Green developed the show and are being replaced by Jesse Alexander as showrunners on the second season. Emily Browning, Crispin Glover, Pablo Schreiber, and Bruce Langley co-star on “American Gods,” which returns to Starz on March 10.

