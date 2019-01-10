There’s No Good Reason Some of These Golden Globe Jokes Got Cut

Andy Samberg shared 18 monologue jokes that got left out from his and Sandra Oh's Sunday night monologue.

Remember when the 2019 Golden Globes happened four years ago?

Now that the ceremony has come and gone (with at least one of the evening’s big winners already going through three different news cycles of its own), enough time has passed to share some of the jokes that didn’t make it as part of Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg’s hosting duties.

Pulling a Reverse Hart, Samberg swung by “Late Night with Seth Meyers” to deliver some of the monologue entries that were dropped in favor of bits like the “roast of niceness” and Jim Carrey’s banishment to the TV section of the Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom.

Read More: Golden Globes Monologue: Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg Play Nice in Their Opening Jokes

Some of these jokes are fantastic. It would be a crime to spoil some of these without hearing Samberg’s delivery, but the buildup on the second “Roma” one has a great extended payoff and the “BlacKkKlansman” one probably would have been the joke of the night. (In its absence, we’ll continue to sing the praises of “Darren Criss from Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is here” instead.)

Then again, some were cut for a reason (maybe it’s for the best Sandra Oh was spared from having to make a “snowflake” joke), and the deafening silence that followed the Spike Lee joke is the funniest non-laughter the show’s gotten since one monologue joke went so terribly that Meyers had to stop the show for a moment. (If anyone knows someone at Hulu, it would be great to have that clip back on the internet, please.) At the very least, the punchline for the two-person joke Samberg and Meyers read together plays a slight bit differently than it would have 24 hours ago.

For the rest of the deleted joke collection (including some bonus dual John Mulaney impressions), watch the clip below:

