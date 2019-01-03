‘Arctic’ Trailer: Mads Mikkelsen Must Survive Alone in Acclaimed Wilderness Thriller

"Arctic" marks the feature directorial debut of writer-director Joe Penna.

Being the only person on screen for an entire movie (or a large majority of the entire movie) did wonders for the likes of Robert Redford (“All Is Lost”), Blake Lively (“The Shallow”), Sandra Bullock (“Gravity”), Tom Hanks (“Castaway”), and Tom Hardy (“Locke”), and now Mads Mikkelsen joins the club with the upcoming survival thriller “Arctic.” The movie marks the feature directorial debut of Joe Penna, who shares screenwriting credit with Ryan Morrison.

“Arctic” stars Mads Mikkelsen as a pilot named Overgård who is awaiting rescue after crash landing in the titular polar region. Overgård must decide whether to remain in the relative safety of his camp or to embark on a deadly trek through the unknown for potential salvation.

IndieWire’s David Ehrlich praised “Arctic” at the Cannes Film Festival as “one of the best movies ever made about a man stranded in the wilderness.” In his B+ review, Ehrlich writes Mikkelsen gives a “career-best performance” and calls the film “more lucid than ‘127 Hours’ and more dynamic than ‘All Is Lost.'”

“‘Arctic’ works because it’s so believable,” Ehrlich continues. “The movie never cheats or takes shortcuts — in fact, Overgård and his living cargo are forced to take the long way round. Penna has packed the film with incident and excitement, even making room for a bear attack sequence that puts ‘The Revenant’ to shame, but even the most Hollywood moments obey a certain logic.”

Prior to “Arctic,” Penna directed the short film “Turning Point,” which played at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival. Penna and Mikkelsen shot “Arctic” on location in Iceland. The movie gives Mikkelsen a prominent leading role on the big screen following supporting performances in indies such as Julian Schnabel’s “At Eternity’s Gate” and blockbusters such as “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “Doctor Strange.” Mikkelsen can also be seen in the 2019 movies “Chaos Walking” and “Polar.”

Bleecker Street will open “Arctic” in select theaters February 1. Watch the first trailer below.

