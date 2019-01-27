Armie Hammer Bluntly Responds to the Oscars Snubbing ‘Sorry to Bother You’

“How much trouble do I get myself in here?”

Armie Hammer isn’t surprised that “Sorry to Bother You” was snubbed by the Academy, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t disappointed. The actor, who co-starred in Boots Riley’s out-there drama and is back at Sundance with “Wounds,” got candid during his visit to the IndieWire Studio presented by Dropbox when asked about the snub by Christian Blauvelt.

“How much trouble do I get myself in here?” he said. “If you really look at the kind of films and people that the Oscars really celebrate, I’m embarrassed to say that I wasn’t terribly surprised. I think that Boots, as a first-time director, came out of the gates swinging so hard — swinging for the fences and knocking it over the fence. I think that that is the kind of thing that should be celebrated, what Boots was able to do.”

“That being said, we didn’t make that movie thinking we were gonna win Academy Awards. We made it because we believed in Boots and we believed in the mission and we believed in what the movie said. So we did our jobs, and this is just another example of the Academy keeping it in the Academy.”

Hammer has become a mainstay of the festival, and his prior Sundance film, 2017’s “Call Me by Your Name,” fared much better with the Academy. In addition to winning the award for Best Adapted Screenplay, the romantic drama received three other nominations, including Best Picture and Director.

“Wounds” co-stars Zazie Beetz, who also visited the Studio and spoke about the scheduling issues affecting the return of “Atlanta.” Watch the video below.

