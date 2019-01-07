‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ Wins Golden Globe for Best Miniseries or Television Film

"The Alienist," "Escape at Dannemora," "Sharp Objects," and "A Very English Scandal" were also nominated.

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” has won the Golden Globe for Best Miniseries or Television Film, beating out “The Alienist,” “Escape at Dannemora,” “Sharp Objects,” and “A Very English Scandal.” Last year’s prize went to “Big Little Lies,” which more or less swept the category at every major awards show and also won Globes for Best Actress (Nicole Kidman), Supporting Actor (Alexander Skarsgård), and Supporting Actress (Laura Dern) in the Miniseries category.

Each of the nominees received acting nods from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as well: Daniel Brühl was nominated for his performance in “The Alienist”; Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw were up for their turns in “A Very English Scandal”; Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson were nominated for “Sharp Objects”; and Darren Criss, Édgar Ramírez, and Penélope Cruz received nominations for their work in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.”

The latest installment in the “American Crime Story” series won the Outstanding Limited Series prize at the Emmys last September, with “The Alienist” also being nominated. “Escape at Dannemora,” “Sharp Objects,” and “A Very English Scandal” will be eligible for this year’s Emmys.

The 76th Golden Globes, hosted by “Killing Eve’s” Sandra Oh and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg, were held in the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom in Beverly Hills, CA on January 6, 2019. Created by the HFPA, a group of approximately 90 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners, the Golden Globes honor the best of film and television from the year prior. You can read about all the evening’s winners and festivities via IndieWire, and make sure to check out the night’s photo gallery above.

