When to Expect ‘Atlanta’ Season 3? Zazie Beetz Says They Should Already Be Filming

Scheduling issues are delaying the acclaimed comedy's return.

We know you love “Atlanta,” and we know you want Season 3 to hurry up and materialize. Zazie Beetz knows it, too, but unfortunately she doesn’t have much information on when to expect it — other than to say that, ideally, they would already be filming. The actress, who’s at Sundance with “Wounds,” visited the IndieWire Studio presented by Dropbox alongside her castmate Armie Hammer; while there, she told IndieWire’s Christian Blauvelt what she knows about the acclaimed comedy’s return date.

“Ideally we would be shooting now; that’s not happening,” she said with a laugh. “Everybody’s schedules are sort of all over the place — they’re hoping for spring sometime, but no dates.”

“Everybody’s busy,” she added, “and Donald [Glover] had his tour in the fall, and that doesn’t lend itself to time for scriptwriting. I know that they have a couple of episodes together, but I don’t have any real information.” Hammer then interjected, “Get your shit together, Donald! We’re waiting.”

Scheduling issues often delay TV series, especially ones with casts as busy as this one. Glover also has his music career, Brian Tyree Henry is coming off acclaimed turns in “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Widows,” and Beetz herself was in last year’s “Deadpool 2” as well as Steven Soderbergh’s “High Flying Bird” (which, like “Wounds,” is premiering at Sundance) and the upcoming Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix.

The second season of “Atlanta” was nominated for 16 Emmy Awards. It won three at the Creative Arts ceremony, but was shut out at the Primetime Emmys in a surprising turn of events for the vaunted series. Season 3 would have to air prior to May 31, 2019 for the series to be eligible at this year’s Emmys, which does not seem likely at this time.

