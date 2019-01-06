Reddit Users Launch Campaign for Dying Fan to See ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Early

It wouldn't be the first time such an arrangement had been made.

Yesterday morning, a thread titled “Dying Before April: My Endgame” reached the top of the Marvel Studios subreddit. In it, user alexander_q shared that he has “liver cancer, mouth cancer, bone marrow failure” and “will probably be dead before April.” With that in mind, he had a question: Is there any way for him to see “Avengers: Endgame” early?

“I’m not a child or anyone with a particularly tragic story. Just a normal guy,” he wrote. “I’m 33, lost my sister three years ago to the same rare genetic disease it turns out I have too. I’ll leave behind a devoted girlfriend and an adopted greyhound. I thought I’d make it to April at least but my bone marrow is toast. Any suggestions?”

It’s a sad story, but the two most upvoted comments suggest there may be a glimmer of hope. “Really sorry to hear about this. I’m currently working on Endgame in London (if the location is near you can defo have my cast and crew screening ticket which is usually a week or so before release) and will try and pass this message up the VFX ladder (producers mostly) – hopefully something can come about from it!” wrote user Tinoh.

Another commenter, using the name EndgameCancer to protect his privacy, shared that a friend of his had passed away before the release of last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and that he regrets not telling him what happened in the film. “If you don’t get to see a screening of Endgame early, I will video/voice call with you and tell you everything,” he wrote. “I signed an NDA, but I think I can make an exception for a dying man.”

Marvel has yet to respond in any official capacity, but a number of studios have arranged early screenings for fans who likely won’t live to see the release of upcoming movies. “Avengers: Endgame” arrives in theaters on April 26th, and “Captain Marvel” — which, in a follow-up post, Alexander also expressed interest in seeing — will be released on March 8.

