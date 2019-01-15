‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Leads VES Awards with Six VFX Nominations, with Surprising Shutouts

Marvel's other Oscar frontrunner, "Black Panther," was shut out, and "First Man" was relegated to supporting VFX.

While “Avengers: Infinity War” topped the 17th annual VES Awards (to be held February 5th at the Beverly Hilton Hotel) with six nominations, “Black Panther,” Marvel’s other Oscar frontrunner, was shut out. And Damien Chazelle’s acclaimed “First Man,” another frontrunner, was relegated to the supporting category without the CG wow factor. Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns,” meanwhile, was also snubbed.

However, joining “Infinity War” in the top VFX category were a surprising list: “Ready Player One” (with five nominations), “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “Christopher Robin” and “Welcome to Marwen.” Joining “First Man” for supporting VFX were “12 Strong,” Bird Box,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “Outlaw King” (beating out Netflix’s Best Picture Oscar frontrunner, “Roma”).

In animation, Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” was the big winner with five nominations, followed by Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” with four. They were joined by Illumination’s “The Grinch” and Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs.”

“Infinity War’s” other nominations were for the dazzling Thanos animated character, the Nidavellir Forge Megastructure model, two simulations, and compositing. “Ready Player One” was additionally nominated for animated character (Art3mis), the Overlook Hotel environment from “The Shining, virtual cinematography, and the DeLorean DMC-12 model.

While “Infinity War” heads into the VES Awards as the strong favorite, the Oscar race remains less certain. “Black Panther” has received the most late season buzz, and “First Man” remains a strong contender. Which means that “Ready Player One,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Solo,” and “Christopher Robin” will fight it out for the remaining two nominations.

As previously announced, writer-director-producer Jonathan Nolan (“Westworld”) will receive the VES Visionary Award (previously awarded to brother Christopher Nolan).

The nominees for the 17th Annual VES Awards in 24 categories are as follows:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

“Avengers: Infinity War”

Daniel DeLeeuw

Jen Underdahl

Kelly Port

Matt Aitken

Daniel Sudick

“Christopher Robin”

Chris Lawrence

Steve Gaub

Michael Eames

Glenn Melenhorst

Chris Corbould

“Ready Player One”

Roger Guyett

Jennifer Meislohn

David Shirk

Matthew Butler

Neil Corbould

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Rob Bredow

Erin Dusseault

Matt Shumway

Patrick Tubach

Dominic Tuohy

“Welcome to Marwen”

Kevin Baillie

Sandra Scott

Seth Hill

Marc Chu

James Paradis

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

“12 Strong”

Roger Nall

Robert Weaver

Mike Meinardus

“Bird Box”

Marcus Taormina

David Robinson

Mark Bakowski

Sophie Dawes

Mike Meinardus

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

Paul Norris

Tim Field

May Leung

Andrew Simmonds

“First Man”

Paul Lambert

Kevin Elam

Tristan Myles

Ian Hunter

JD Schwalm

“Outlaw King”

Alex Bicknell

Dan Bethell

Greg O’Connor

Stefano Pepin

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”

Pierre Leduc

Janet Healy

Bruno Chauffard

Milo Riccarand

“Incredibles 2”

Brad Bird

John Walker

Rick Sayre

Bill Watral

“Isle of Dogs”

Mark Waring

Jeremy Dawson

Tim Ledbury

Lev Kolobov

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

Scott Kersavage

Bradford Simonsen

Ernest J. Petti

Cory Loftis

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Joshua Beveridge

Christian Hejnal

Danny Dimian

Bret St. Clair

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

“Altered Carbon”; Out of the Past

Everett Burrell

Tony Meagher

Steve Moncur

Christine Lemon

Joel Whist

“Krypton”; The Phantom Zone

Ian Markiewicz

Jennifer Wessner

Niklas Jacobson

Martin Pelletier

“Lost in Space”; Danger, Will Robinson

Jabbar Raisani

Terron Pratt

Niklas Jacobson

Joao Sita

“The Terror”; Go For Broke

Frank Petzold

Lenka Líkařová

Viktor Muller

Pedro Sabrosa

“Westworld”; The Passenger

Jay Worth

Elizabeth Castro

Bruce Branit

Joe Wehmeyer

Michael Lantieri

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”; Pilot

Erik Henry

Matt Robken

Bobo Skipper

Deak Ferrand

Pau Costa

“The Alienist;” The Boy on the Bridge

Kent Houston

Wendy Garfinkle

Steve Murgatroyd

Drew Jones

Paul Stephenson

“The Deuce”; We’re All Beasts

Jim Rider

Steven Weigle

John Bair

Aaron Raff

“The First”; Near and Far

Karen Goulekas

Eddie Bonin

Roland Langschwert

Bryan Godwin

Matthew James Kutcher

“The Handmaid’s Tale”; June

Brendan Taylor

Stephen Lebed

Winston Lee

Leo Bovell

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

“Age of Sail”

John Kahrs

Kevin Dart

Cassidy Curtis

Theresa Latzko

“Cycles”

Jeff Gipson

Nicholas Russell

Lauren Nicole Brown

Jorge E. Ruiz Cano

“Dr. Grordbort’s Invaders”

Greg Broadmore

Mhairead Connor

Steve Lambert

Simon Baker

“God of War”

Maximilian Vaughn Ancar

Corey Teblum

Kevin Huynh

Paolo Surricchio

“Marvel’s Spider-Man”

Grant Hollis

Daniel Wang

Seth Faske

Abdul Bezrati

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

“Beyond Good & Evil 2”

Maxime Luere

Leon Berelle

Remi Kozyra

Dominique Boidin

“John Lewis”; The Boy and the Piano

Kamen Markov

Philip Whalley

Anthony Bloor

Andy Steele

“McDonald’s”; #ReindeerReady

Ben Cronin

Josh King

Gez Wright

Suzanne Jandu

“U.S. Marine Corps”; A Nation’s Call

Steve Drew

Nick Fraser

Murray Butler

Greg White

Dave Peterson

“Volkswagen”; Born Confident

Carsten Keller

Anandi Peiris

Dan Sanders

Fabian Frank

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

“Beautiful Hunan”; Flight of the Phoenix

B. R. Rajeev

Suhit Saha

Arish Fyzee

Unmesh Nimbalkar

“Childish Gambino’s Pharos”

Keith Miller

Alejandro Crawford

Thelvin Cabezas

Jeremy Thompson

“DreamWorks Theatre Presents Kung Fu Panda”

Marc Scott

Doug Cooper

Michael Losure

Alex Timchenko

“Osheaga Music and Arts Festival”

Andre Montambeault

Marie-Josee Paradis

Alyson Lamontagne

David Bishop Noriega

“Pearl Quest”

Eugénie von Tunzelmann

Liz Oliver

Ian Spendloff

Ross Burgess

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

“Avengers: Infinity War”; Thanos

Jan Philip Cramer

Darren Hendler

Paul Story

Sidney Kombo-Kintombo

“Christopher Robin”; Tigger

Arslan Elver

Kayn Garcia

Laurent Laban

Mariano Mendiburu

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”; Indoraptor

Jance Rubinchik

Ted Lister

Yannick Gillain

Keith Ribbons

“Ready Player One”; Art3mis

David Shirk

Brian Cantwell

Jung-Seung Hong

Kim Ooi

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”; The Grinch

David Galante

Francois Boudaille

Olivier Luffin

Yarrow Cheney

“Incredibles 2”; Helen Parr

Michal Makarewicz

Ben Porter

Edgar Rodriguez

Kevin Singleton

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”; Ralphzilla

Dong Joo Byun

Dave K. Komorowski

Justin Sklar

Le Joyce Tong

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”; Miles Morales

Marcos Kang

Chad Belteau

Humberto Rosa

Julie Bernier Gosselin

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

“Cycles”; Rae

Jose Luis Gomez Diaz

Edward Everett Robbins III

Jorge E. Ruiz Cano

Jose Luis -Weecho- Velasquez

“Lost in Space”; Humanoid

Chad Shattuck

Paul Zeke

Julia Flanagan

Andrew McCartney

“Nightflyers”; All That We Have Found; Eris

Peter Giliberti

James Chretien

Ryan Cromie

Cesar Dacol Jr.

“Spider-Man”; Doc Ock

Brian Wyser

Henrique Naspolini

Sophie Brennan

William Salyers

Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial

“McDonald’s”; Bobbi the Reindeer

Gabriela Ruch Salmeron

Joe Henson

Andrew Butler

Joel Best

“Overkill’s The Walking Dead”; Maya

Jonas Ekman

Goran Milic

Jonas Skoog

Henrik Eklundh

“Peta”; Best Friend; Lucky

Bernd Nalbach

Emanuel Fuchs

Sebastian Plank

Christian Leitner

“Volkswagen”; Born Confident; Bam

David Bryan

Chris Welsby

Fabian Frank

Chloe Dawe

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”; Journey to the Quantum Realm

Florian Witzel

Harsh Mistri

Yuri Serizawa

Can Yuksel

“Aquaman”; Atlantis

Quentin Marmier

Aaron Barr

Jeffrey De Guzman

Ziad Shureih

“Ready Player One”; The Shining, Overlook Hotel

Mert Yamak

Stanley Wong

Joana Garrido

Daniel Gagiu

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”; Vandor Planet

Julian Foddy

Christoph Ammann

Clement Gerard

Pontus Albrecht

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”; Whoville

Loic Rastout

Ludovic Ramiere

Henri Deruer

Nicolas Brack

“Incredibles 2”; Parr House

Christopher M. Burrows

Philip Metschan

Michael Rutter

Joshua West

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”; Social Media District

Benjamin Min Huang

Jon Kim Krummel II

Gina Warr Lawes

Matthias Lechner

“Spider-Man; Into the Spider-Verse”; Graphic New York City

Terry Park

Bret St. Clair

Kimberly Liptrap

Dave Morehead

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

“Cycles”; The House

Michael R.W. Anderson

Jeff Gipson

Jose Luis Gomez Diaz

Edward Everett Robbins III

“Lost in Space”; Pilot; Impact Area

Philip Engström

Kenny Vähäkari

Jason Martin

Martin Bergquist

“The Deuce”; 42nd St

John Bair

Vance Miller

Jose Marin

Steve Sullivan

“The Handmaid’s Tale”; June; Fenway Park

Patrick Zentis

Kevin McGeagh

Leo Bovell

Zachary Dembinski

“The Man in the High Castle”; Reichsmarschall Ceremony

Casi Blume

Michael Eng

Ben McDougal

Sean Myers

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project

“Aquaman”; Third Act Battle

Claus Pedersen

Mohammad Rastkar

Cedric Lo

Ryan McCoy

“Echo”; Time Displacement

Victor Perez

Tomas Tjernberg

Tomas Wall

Marcus Dineen

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”; Gyrosphere Escape

Pawl Fulker

Matt Perrin

Oscar Faura

David Vickery

“Ready Player One”; New York Race

Daniele Bigi

Edmund Kolloen

Mathieu Vig

Jean-Baptiste Noyau

“Welcome to Marwen”; Town of Marwen

C. Kim Miles

Matthew Ward

Ryan Beagan

Marc Chu

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

“Avengers: Infinity War”; Nidavellir Forge Megastructure

Chad Roen

Ryan Rogers

Jeff Tetzlaff

Ming Pan

“Incredibles 2”; Underminer Vehicle

Neil Blevins

Philip Metschan

Kevin Singleton

“Mortal Engines”; London

Matthew Sandoval

James Ogle

Nick Keller

Sam Tack

“Ready Player One”; DeLorean DMC-12

Giuseppe Laterza

Kim Lindqvist

Mauro Giacomazzo

William Gallyot

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”; Millennium Falcon

Masa Narita

Steve Walton

David Meny

James Clyne

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

“Avengers: Infinity War”; Titan

Gerardo Aguilera

Ashraf Ghoniem

Vasilis Pazionis

Hartwell Durfor

“Avengers: Infinity War”; Wakanda

Florian Witzel

Adam Lee

Miguel Perez Senent

Francisco Rodriguez

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

Dominik Kirouac

Chloe Ostiguy

Christian Gaumond

“Venom”

Aharon Bourland

Jordan Walsh

Aleksandar Chalyovski

Federico Frassinelli

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”; Snow, Clouds and Smoke

Eric Carme

Nicolas Brice

Milo Riccarand

“Incredibles 2”

Paul Kanyuk

Tiffany Erickson Klohn

Vincent Serritella

Matthew Kiyoshi Wong

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”; Virus Infection & Destruction

Paul Carman

Henrik Fält

Christopher Hendryx

David Hutchins

“Smallfoot”

Henrik Karlsson

Theo Vandernoot

Martin Furness

Dmitriy Kolesnik

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Ian Farnsworth

Pav Grochola

Simon Corbaux

Brian D. Casper

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

“Altered Carbon”

Philipp Kratzer

Daniel Fernandez

Xavier Lestourneaud

Andrea Rosa

“Lost in Space”; Jupiter is Falling

Denys Shchukin

Heribert Raab

Michael Billette

Jaclyn Stauber

“Lost in Space”; The Get Away

Juri Bryan

Will Elsdale

Hugo Medda

Maxime Marline

“The Man in the High Castle”; Statue of Liberty Destruction

Saber Jlassi

Igor Zanic

Nick Chamberlain

Chris Parks

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature

“Avengers: Infinity War”; Titan

Sabine Laimer

Tim Walker

Tobias Wiesner

Massimo Pasquetti

“First Man”

Joel Delle-Vergin

Peter Farkas

Miles Lauridsen

Francesco Dell’Anna

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

John Galloway

Enrik Pavdeja

David Nolan

Juan Espigares Enriquez

“Welcome to Marwen”

Woei Lee

Saul Galbiati

Max Besner

Thai-Son Doan

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

“Altered Carbon”

Jean-François Leroux

Reece Sanders

Stephen Bennett

Laraib Atta

“Handmaids Tale”; June

Winston Lee

Gwen Zhang

Xi Luo

Kevin Quatman

“Lost in Space”; Impact; Crash Site Rescue

David Wahlberg

Douglas Roshamn

Sofie Ljunggren

Fredrik Lönn

“Silicon Valley”; Artificial Emotional Intelligence; Fiona

Tim Carras

Michael Eng

Shiying Li

Bill Parker

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial

“Apple”; Unlock

Morten Vinther

Michael Gregory

Gustavo Bellon

Rodrigo Jimenez

“Apple”; Welcome Home

Michael Ralla

Steve Drew

Alejandro Villabon

Peter Timberlake

“Genesis”; G90 Facelift

Neil Alford

Jose Caballero

Joseph Dymond

Greg Spencer

“John Lewis”; The Boy and the Piano

Kamen Markov

Pratyush Paruchuri

Kalle Kohlstrom

Daniel Benjamin

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

“Chocolate Man”

David Bellenbaum

Aleksandra Todorovic

Jörg Schmidt

Martin Boué

“Proxima-b”

Denis Krez

Tina Vest

Elias Kremer

Lukas Löffler

“Ratatoskr”

Meike Müller

Lena-Carolin Lohfink

Anno Schachner

Lisa Schachner

“Terra Nova”

Thomas Battistetti

Mélanie Geley

Mickael Le Mezo

Guillaume Hoarau

