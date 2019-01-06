Axl Rose’s First New Song in a Decade Features Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes — Watch

"Rock the Rock" premiered on an episode of "New Looney Tunes."

Axl Rose has released his first new song in more than 10 years, but neither Slash nor anyone else in Guns N’ Roses is anywhere to be found. Rather, “Rock the Rock” made its premiere on an episode of “New Looney Tunes” with a backup band led by Bugs Bunny and Porky Pig. Watch and listen below if you don’t want 2008’s long-delayed “Chinese Democracy” to be the last time you hear Rose’s vocal stylings.

Rob Janas and Joshua Funk of “Looney Tunes” wrote the track, which clocks in at just over two minutes and was first heard on last month’s “Armageddon Outta Here, Part Two.” Per the title, its rock-and-roll power is used by Axl and his band to stave off an asteroid hurtling toward earth; clearly these “New Looney Tunes” have a near-utopian view of music’s ability to bind us together and, indeed, save the world.

Rose most recently performed with GnR bandmates Slash and Duff McKagan for 2016’s Not in This Lifetime Tour, which went on to become the second-highest-grossing concert tour ever; its $563 million take was behind only U2’s 360° Tour, which made more than $736 million.

This somehow isn’t the only “Looney Tunes” news of the day, as Tony Hawk revealed on Twitter that he was set to star in a skating-themed sequel to “Space Jam” called “Skate Jam” back in 2003. That project was shelved, however, after the financial failure of “Looney Tunes: Back in Action.”

