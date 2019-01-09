BAFTA Nominations Boost Homegrown Fare, from ‘The Favourite’ to ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

The BAFTA nominations tend to favor British films, but line up with the Oscars about two-thirds of the time.

As ever, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominations for the EE British Academy Film Awards favor homegrown fare. Thus many slots that might have included such Hollywood films as “Black Panther,” “A Quiet Place” or “Crazy Rich Asians” went to the likes of “The Favourite,” “Mary Queen of Scots,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” ”Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Stan & Ollie.”

Nominations arrived just five days before Oscar voters have to hand in their nominations ballots. And the Awards on February 10 fall right before the final voting period before the Oscar show on February 24. BAFTA has an overlap of a few hundred Academy voters living mostly in London, New York and Los Angeles.

One movie that one would expect would do well with the BAFTAs, Greek Londoner Yorgos Lanthimos’ British royal intrigue “The Favourite,” lead the field with 12 nominations. American contenders “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” and “Vice” did not make it to Best Film, even if Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant and Christian Bale, Amy Adams and Sam Rockwell landed acting nods; neither did “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which landed five slots including Rami Malek. Director Barry Jenkins settled for Screenplay and a Score nod for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” while Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed” didn’t make the cut. (“At Eternity’s Gate” wasn’t eligible.)

Both writer-director-cinematographer Alfonso Cuaron and actor-director Bradley Cooper collected multiple nominations, six and five, respectively. “A Star Is Born,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “First Man,” and “Roma” each have seven nominations; “Vice” has six, “BlacKkKlansman” has five, and “Cold War” and “Green Book” have four each. “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Mary Queen of Scots” and “Stan & Ollie” have three nominations each.

BAFTA has approximately 6,500 voting members. Historically, about two-thirds of their contenders also reap Oscar bids. These awards have presaged 8 of the last 17 Best Picture Oscar winners. Last year, the BAFTAs chose “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” over eventual Oscar Best Picture “The Shape of Water.”

“The Favourite” is nominated for Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design, Make Up & Hair, Editing and Yorgos Lanthimos for Director. Comedy Actress Globe-winner Olivia Colman is nominated for Leading Actress for her role as Queen Anne, and Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone are both nominated for Supporting Actress.

“Roma” is nominated for Best Film, Film Not in the English Language, Director, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, and Editing. Alfonso Cuarón is nominated in all of these categories. The film is also nominated for Production Design, although its actresses did not score nods.

“A Star Is Born” is nominated in seven categories; Leading Actor, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Original Music, Sound, Best Film and Leading Actress for Lady Gaga; Sam Elliott didn’t land a Supporting Actor nod. Bradley Cooper is nominated for five of these categories.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” landed nominations for Outstanding British Film, Cinematography, Editing, Sound, Costume Design, and Make Up & Hair, as well as Leading Actor for Rami Malek for his role as Freddie Mercury.

“First Man” scored nominations for Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Sound, and Special Visual Effects, as well as Supporting Actress for Claire Foy.

“Vice” has three performance nominees: Christian Bale in Leading Actor for his role as former US Vice President Dick Cheney, with Amy Adams and Sam Rockwell in the supporting categories for their roles as Lynne Cheney and George W. Bush. The film is also nominated for Original Screenplay, Editing, and Make Up & Hair.

Spike Lee is nominated for Director and Adapted Screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman,” which is also nominated for Best Film, Original Music and Supporting Actor for Adam Driver.

Viggo Mortensen is nominated for Leading Actor and Mahershala Ali for Supporting Actor for their roles in “Green Book.” Peter Farrelly’s film is also nominated for Best Film and Original Screenplay, but not Director.

Paweł Pawlikowski did get a Directing slot for Polish film “Cold War,” which is nominated for Film Not in the English Language, Original Screenplay and Cinematography.

“Mary Poppins Returns” nabbed craft nominations for Original Music, Production Design andCostume Design.

Steve Coogan is nominated for his role as Stan Laurel in “Stan & Ollie,” which is also nominated for Outstanding British Film and Make Up & Hair.

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” is nominated for Adapted Screenplay, as well as Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant for Leading Actress and Supporting Actor.

Margot Robbie is nominated in Supporting Actress for her role as Queen Elizabeth I in “Mary Queen of Scots.” The film is also nominated for Costume Design and Make Up & Hair.

Also receiving acting nominations are Globe-winner Glenn Close (Leading Actress for “The Wife”), Viola Davis (Leading Actress for “Widows”), and Timothée Chalamet (Supporting Actor for “Beautiful Boy”).

“McQueen” is nominated for Outstanding British Film and Documentary. The other nominations in Outstanding British Film are “You Were Never Really Here” and “Beast;” the latter is also nominated for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for Michael Pearce (Writer/Director) and Lauren Dark (Producer).

The other nominations for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer are: Daniel Kokotajlo (Writer/Director) for “Apostasy”; Chris Kelly (Writer/Director/Producer) for “A Cambodian Spring”; Leanne Welham (Writer/Director) and Sophie Harman (Producer) for “Pili”; and Richard Billingham (Writer/Director) and Jacqui Davies (Producer) for “Ray & Liz.”

“Isle of Dogs” is nominated for Original Music and Animated Film. “Incredibles 2” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” complete the nominations for Animated Film.

“Capernaum,” “Dogman,” and “Shoplifters” are the other nominations for Film Not in the English Language. Completing the list for the Documentary category are “Free Solo,” “RBG,” “They Shall Not Grow Old” and “Three Identical Strangers.”

“If Beale Street Could Talk” settled for Adapted Screenplay and Original Music. “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” landed nominations for Production Design and Special Visual Effects.

Six other feature films receive one nomination each: “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” for Costume Design; “A Quiet Place” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” for Sound; and “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Black Panther” and “Ready Player One”, for Special Visual Effects.

The British Short Animation nominees are “I’m OK”, “Marfa” and “Roughhouse.” The nominations for British Short Film are “73 Cows,” “Bachelor, 38,” “The Blue Door” and “The Fieldand Wale.”

The nominees for the EE Rising Star Award announced last week are Barry Keoghan, Cynthia Erivo, Jessie Buckley, Lakeith Stanfield and Letitia Wright. The award is voted for by the British public and presented to an actress or actor who has demonstrated exceptional talent and has begun to capture the imagination of the UK public.

The EE British Academy Film Awards take place on Sunday 10 February at the Royal Albert Hall, London. The ceremony will be hosted by Joanna Lumley and will be broadcast exclusively on BBC One and BBC One HD. The ceremony is also broadcast in all major territories around the world.

THE NOMINATIONS

BEST FILM

BLACKkKLANSMAN Jason Blum, Spike Lee, Raymond Mansfield, Sean McKittrick, Jordan Peele

THE FAVOURITE Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Lee Magiday

GREEN BOOK Jim Burke, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Charles B. Wessler

ROMA Alfonso Cuarón, Gabriela Rodríguez

A STAR IS BORN Bradley Cooper, Bill Gerber, Lynette Howell Taylor

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

BEAST Michael Pearce, Kristian Brodie, Lauren Dark, Ivana MacKinnon

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Bryan Singer, Graham King, Anthony McCarten

THE FAVOURITE Yorgos Lanthimos, Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

McQUEEN Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Andee Ryder, Nick Taussig

STAN & OLLIE Jon S. Baird, Faye Ward, Jeff Pope

YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE Lynne Ramsay, Rosa Attab, Pascal Caucheteux, James Wilson

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

APOSTASY Daniel Kokotajlo (Writer/Director)

BEAST Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer)

A CAMBODIAN SPRING Chris Kelly (Writer/Director/Producer)

PILI Leanne Welham (Writer/Director), Sophie Harman (Producer)

RAY & LIZ Richard Billingham (Writer/Director), Jacqui Davies (Producer)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

CAPERNAUM Nadine Labaki, Khaled Mouzanar

COLD WAR Paweł Pawlikowski, Tanya Seghatchian, Ewa Puszczyńska

DOGMAN Matteo Garrone

ROMA Alfonso Cuarón, Gabriela Rodríguez

SHOPLIFTERS Hirokazu Kore-eda, Kaoru Matsuzaki

DOCUMENTARY

FREE SOLO Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin

McQUEEN Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui

RBG Julie Cohen, Betsy West

THEY SHALL NOT GROW OLD Peter Jackson

THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS Tim Wardle, Grace Hughes-Hallett, Becky Read

ANIMATED FILM

INCREDIBLES 2 Brad Bird, John Walker

ISLE OF DOGS Wes Anderson, Jeremy Dawson

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord

DIRECTOR

BLACKkKLANSMAN Spike Lee

COLD WAR Paweł Pawlikowski

THE FAVOURITE Yorgos Lanthimos

ROMA Alfonso Cuarón

A STAR IS BORN Bradley Cooper

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

COLD WAR Janusz Głowacki, Paweł Pawlikowski

THE FAVOURITE Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

GREEN BOOK Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga

ROMA Alfonso Cuarón

VICE Adam McKay

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

BLACKkKLANSMAN Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott

CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME? Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty

FIRST MAN Josh Singer

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK Barry Jenkins

A STAR IS BORN Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, Eric Roth

LEADING ACTRESS

GLENN CLOSE The Wife

LADY GAGA A Star Is Born

MELISSA McCARTHY Can You Ever Forgive Me?

OLIVIA COLMAN The Favourite

VIOLA DAVIS Widows

LEADING ACTOR

BRADLEY COOPER A Star Is Born

CHRISTIAN BALE Vice

RAMI MALEK Bohemian Rhapsody

STEVE COOGAN Stan & Ollie

VIGGO MORTENSEN Green Book

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

AMY ADAMS Vice

CLAIRE FOY First Man

EMMA STONE The Favourite

MARGOT ROBBIE Mary Queen of Scots

RACHEL WEISZ The Favourite

SUPPORTING ACTOR

ADAM DRIVER BlacKkKlansman

MAHERSHALA ALI Green Book

RICHARD E. GRANT Can You Ever Forgive Me?

SAM ROCKWELL Vice

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET Beautiful Boy

ORIGINAL MUSIC

BLACKkKLANSMAN Terence Blanchard

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK Nicholas Britell

ISLE OF DOGS Alexandre Desplat

MARY POPPINS RETURNS Marc Shaiman

A STAR IS BORN Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson

CINEMATOGRAPHY

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Newton Thomas Sigel

COLD WAR Łukasz Żal

THE FAVOURITE Robbie Ryan

FIRST MAN Linus Sandgren

ROMA Alfonso Cuarón

EDITING

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY John Ottman

THE FAVOURITE Yorgos Mavropsaridis

FIRST MAN Tom Cross

ROMA Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough

VICE Hank Corwin

PRODUCTION DESIGN

FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

THE FAVOURITE Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton

FIRST MAN Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

MARY POPPINS RETURNS John Myhre, Gordon Sim

ROMA Eugenio Caballero, Bárbara Enríquez

COSTUME DESIGN

THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS Mary Zophres

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Julian Day

THE FAVOURITE Sandy Powell

MARY POPPINS RETURNS Sandy Powell

MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS Alexandra Byrne

MAKE UP & HAIR

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Mark Coulier, Jan Sewell

THE FAVOURITE Nadia Stacey

MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS Jenny Shircore

STAN & OLLIE Mark Coulier, Jeremy Woodhead

VICE Nominees TBC

SOUND

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY John Casali, Tim Cavagin, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey, John Warhurst

FIRST MAN Mary H. Ellis, Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Frank A. Montaño, Jon Taylor

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT Gilbert Lake, James H. Mather, Christopher Munro, Mike Prestwood Smith

A QUIET PLACE Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Procter, Ethan Van der Ryn

A STAR IS BORN Steve Morrow, Alan Robert Murray, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Kelly Port, Dan Sudick

BLACK PANTHER Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack, Dan Sudick

FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD Tim Burke, Andy Kind, Christian Manz, David Watkins

FIRST MAN Ian Hunter, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, J.D. Schwalm

READY PLAYER ONE Matthew E. Butler, Grady Cofer, Roger Guyett, David Shirk

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

I’M OK Elizabeth Hobbs, Abigail Addison, Jelena Popović

MARFA Gary McLeod, Myles McLeod

ROUGHHOUSE Jonathan Hodgson, Richard Van Den Boom

BRITISH SHORT FILM

73 COWS Alex Lockwood

BACHELOR, 38 Angela Clarke

THE BLUE DOOR Ben Clark, Megan Pugh, Paul Taylor

THE FIELD Sandhya Suri, Balthazar de Ganay

WALE Barnaby Blackburn, Sophie Alexander, Catherine Slater, Edward Speleers

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

BARRY KEOGHAN

CYNTHIA ERIVO

JESSIE BUCKLEY

LAKEITH STANFIELD

LETITIA WRIGHT

