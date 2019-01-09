BAFTA Nominations Boost Homegrown Fare, from ‘The Favourite’ to ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

As ever, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominations for the EE British Academy Film Awards favor homegrown fare. Thus many slots that might have included such Hollywood films as “Black Panther,” “A Quiet Place” or “Crazy Rich Asians” went to the likes of “The Favourite,” “Mary Queen of Scots,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” ”Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Stan & Ollie.”
Nominations arrived just five days before Oscar voters have to hand in their nominations ballots. And the Awards on February 10 fall right before the final voting period before the Oscar show on February 24. BAFTA has an overlap of a few hundred Academy voters living mostly in London, New York and Los Angeles.
One movie that one would expect would do well with the BAFTAs, Greek Londoner Yorgos Lanthimos’ British royal intrigue “The Favourite,” lead the field with 12 nominations. American contenders “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” and “Vice” did not make it to Best Film, even if Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant and Christian Bale, Amy Adams and Sam Rockwell landed acting nods; neither did “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which landed five slots including Rami Malek. Director Barry Jenkins settled for Screenplay and a Score nod for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” while Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed” didn’t make the cut. (“At Eternity’s Gate” wasn’t eligible.)
Both writer-director-cinematographer Alfonso Cuaron and actor-director Bradley Cooper collected multiple nominations, six and five, respectively. “A Star Is Born,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “First Man,” and “Roma” each have seven nominations; “Vice” has six, “BlacKkKlansman” has five, and “Cold War” and “Green Book” have four each. “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Mary Queen of Scots” and “Stan & Ollie” have three nominations each.
BAFTA has approximately 6,500 voting members. Historically, about two-thirds of their contenders also reap Oscar bids. These awards have presaged 8 of the last 17 Best Picture Oscar winners. Last year, the BAFTAs chose “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” over eventual Oscar Best Picture “The Shape of Water.”
Yorgos Lanthimos
“The Favourite” is nominated for Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design, Make Up & Hair, Editing and Yorgos Lanthimos for Director. Comedy Actress Globe-winner Olivia Colman is nominated for Leading Actress for her role as Queen Anne, and Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone are both nominated for Supporting Actress.
Photo by Carlos Somonte
“Roma” is nominated for Best Film, Film Not in the English Language, Director, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, and Editing. Alfonso Cuarón is nominated in all of these categories. The film is also nominated for Production Design, although its actresses did not score nods.
Warner Bros./YouTube
“A Star Is Born” is nominated in seven categories; Leading Actor, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Original Music, Sound, Best Film and Leading Actress for Lady Gaga; Sam Elliott didn’t land a Supporting Actor nod. Bradley Cooper is nominated for five of these categories.
20th Century Fox
“Bohemian Rhapsody” landed nominations for Outstanding British Film, Cinematography, Editing, Sound, Costume Design, and Make Up & Hair, as well as Leading Actor for Rami Malek for his role as Freddie Mercury.
“First Man” scored nominations for Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Sound, and Special Visual Effects, as well as Supporting Actress for Claire Foy.
“Vice” has three performance nominees: Christian Bale in Leading Actor for his role as former US Vice President Dick Cheney, with Amy Adams and Sam Rockwell in the supporting categories for their roles as Lynne Cheney and George W. Bush. The film is also nominated for Original Screenplay, Editing, and Make Up & Hair.
Focus
Spike Lee is nominated for Director and Adapted Screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman,” which is also nominated for Best Film, Original Music and Supporting Actor for Adam Driver.
Viggo Mortensen is nominated for Leading Actor and Mahershala Ali for Supporting Actor for their roles in “Green Book.” Peter Farrelly’s film is also nominated for Best Film and Original Screenplay, but not Director.
Amazon Studios
Paweł Pawlikowski did get a Directing slot for Polish film “Cold War,” which is nominated for Film Not in the English Language, Original Screenplay and Cinematography.
“Mary Poppins Returns” nabbed craft nominations for Original Music, Production Design andCostume Design.
Steve Coogan is nominated for his role as Stan Laurel in “Stan & Ollie,” which is also nominated for Outstanding British Film and Make Up & Hair.
“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” is nominated for Adapted Screenplay, as well as Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant for Leading Actress and Supporting Actor.
Focus Features
Margot Robbie is nominated in Supporting Actress for her role as Queen Elizabeth I in “Mary Queen of Scots.” The film is also nominated for Costume Design and Make Up & Hair.
Also receiving acting nominations are Globe-winner Glenn Close (Leading Actress for “The Wife”), Viola Davis (Leading Actress for “Widows”), and Timothée Chalamet (Supporting Actor for “Beautiful Boy”).
“McQueen” is nominated for Outstanding British Film and Documentary. The other nominations in Outstanding British Film are “You Were Never Really Here” and “Beast;” the latter is also nominated for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for Michael Pearce (Writer/Director) and Lauren Dark (Producer).
The other nominations for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer are: Daniel Kokotajlo (Writer/Director) for “Apostasy”; Chris Kelly (Writer/Director/Producer) for “A Cambodian Spring”; Leanne Welham (Writer/Director) and Sophie Harman (Producer) for “Pili”; and Richard Billingham (Writer/Director) and Jacqui Davies (Producer) for “Ray & Liz.”
“Isle of Dogs” is nominated for Original Music and Animated Film. “Incredibles 2” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” complete the nominations for Animated Film.
“Capernaum,” “Dogman,” and “Shoplifters” are the other nominations for Film Not in the English Language. Completing the list for the Documentary category are “Free Solo,” “RBG,” “They Shall Not Grow Old” and “Three Identical Strangers.”
“If Beale Street Could Talk” settled for Adapted Screenplay and Original Music. “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” landed nominations for Production Design and Special Visual Effects.
Six other feature films receive one nomination each: “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” for Costume Design; “A Quiet Place” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” for Sound; and “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Black Panther” and “Ready Player One”, for Special Visual Effects.
The British Short Animation nominees are “I’m OK”, “Marfa” and “Roughhouse.” The nominations for British Short Film are “73 Cows,” “Bachelor, 38,” “The Blue Door” and “The Fieldand Wale.”
The nominees for the EE Rising Star Award announced last week are Barry Keoghan, Cynthia Erivo, Jessie Buckley, Lakeith Stanfield and Letitia Wright. The award is voted for by the British public and presented to an actress or actor who has demonstrated exceptional talent and has begun to capture the imagination of the UK public.
The EE British Academy Film Awards take place on Sunday 10 February at the Royal Albert Hall, London. The ceremony will be hosted by Joanna Lumley and will be broadcast exclusively on BBC One and BBC One HD. The ceremony is also broadcast in all major territories around the world.
THE NOMINATIONS
BEST FILM
BLACKkKLANSMAN Jason Blum, Spike Lee, Raymond Mansfield, Sean McKittrick, Jordan Peele
THE FAVOURITE Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Lee Magiday
GREEN BOOK Jim Burke, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Charles B. Wessler
ROMA Alfonso Cuarón, Gabriela Rodríguez
A STAR IS BORN Bradley Cooper, Bill Gerber, Lynette Howell Taylor
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
BEAST Michael Pearce, Kristian Brodie, Lauren Dark, Ivana MacKinnon
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Bryan Singer, Graham King, Anthony McCarten
THE FAVOURITE Yorgos Lanthimos, Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara
McQUEEN Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Andee Ryder, Nick Taussig
STAN & OLLIE Jon S. Baird, Faye Ward, Jeff Pope
YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE Lynne Ramsay, Rosa Attab, Pascal Caucheteux, James Wilson
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
APOSTASY Daniel Kokotajlo (Writer/Director)
BEAST Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer)
A CAMBODIAN SPRING Chris Kelly (Writer/Director/Producer)
PILI Leanne Welham (Writer/Director), Sophie Harman (Producer)
RAY & LIZ Richard Billingham (Writer/Director), Jacqui Davies (Producer)
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
CAPERNAUM Nadine Labaki, Khaled Mouzanar
COLD WAR Paweł Pawlikowski, Tanya Seghatchian, Ewa Puszczyńska
DOGMAN Matteo Garrone
ROMA Alfonso Cuarón, Gabriela Rodríguez
SHOPLIFTERS Hirokazu Kore-eda, Kaoru Matsuzaki
DOCUMENTARY
FREE SOLO Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin
McQUEEN Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui
RBG Julie Cohen, Betsy West
THEY SHALL NOT GROW OLD Peter Jackson
THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS Tim Wardle, Grace Hughes-Hallett, Becky Read
ANIMATED FILM
INCREDIBLES 2 Brad Bird, John Walker
ISLE OF DOGS Wes Anderson, Jeremy Dawson
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord
DIRECTOR
BLACKkKLANSMAN Spike Lee
COLD WAR Paweł Pawlikowski
THE FAVOURITE Yorgos Lanthimos
ROMA Alfonso Cuarón
A STAR IS BORN Bradley Cooper
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
COLD WAR Janusz Głowacki, Paweł Pawlikowski
THE FAVOURITE Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara
GREEN BOOK Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga
ROMA Alfonso Cuarón
VICE Adam McKay
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
BLACKkKLANSMAN Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott
CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME? Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty
FIRST MAN Josh Singer
IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK Barry Jenkins
A STAR IS BORN Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, Eric Roth
LEADING ACTRESS
GLENN CLOSE The Wife
LADY GAGA A Star Is Born
MELISSA McCARTHY Can You Ever Forgive Me?
OLIVIA COLMAN The Favourite
VIOLA DAVIS Widows
LEADING ACTOR
BRADLEY COOPER A Star Is Born
CHRISTIAN BALE Vice
RAMI MALEK Bohemian Rhapsody
STEVE COOGAN Stan & Ollie
VIGGO MORTENSEN Green Book
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
AMY ADAMS Vice
CLAIRE FOY First Man
EMMA STONE The Favourite
MARGOT ROBBIE Mary Queen of Scots
RACHEL WEISZ The Favourite
SUPPORTING ACTOR
ADAM DRIVER BlacKkKlansman
MAHERSHALA ALI Green Book
RICHARD E. GRANT Can You Ever Forgive Me?
SAM ROCKWELL Vice
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET Beautiful Boy
ORIGINAL MUSIC
BLACKkKLANSMAN Terence Blanchard
IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK Nicholas Britell
ISLE OF DOGS Alexandre Desplat
MARY POPPINS RETURNS Marc Shaiman
A STAR IS BORN Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson
CINEMATOGRAPHY
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Newton Thomas Sigel
COLD WAR Łukasz Żal
THE FAVOURITE Robbie Ryan
FIRST MAN Linus Sandgren
ROMA Alfonso Cuarón
EDITING
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY John Ottman
THE FAVOURITE Yorgos Mavropsaridis
FIRST MAN Tom Cross
ROMA Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough
VICE Hank Corwin
PRODUCTION DESIGN
FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock
THE FAVOURITE Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton
FIRST MAN Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas
MARY POPPINS RETURNS John Myhre, Gordon Sim
ROMA Eugenio Caballero, Bárbara Enríquez
COSTUME DESIGN
THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS Mary Zophres
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Julian Day
THE FAVOURITE Sandy Powell
MARY POPPINS RETURNS Sandy Powell
MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS Alexandra Byrne
MAKE UP & HAIR
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Mark Coulier, Jan Sewell
THE FAVOURITE Nadia Stacey
MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS Jenny Shircore
STAN & OLLIE Mark Coulier, Jeremy Woodhead
VICE Nominees TBC
SOUND
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY John Casali, Tim Cavagin, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey, John Warhurst
FIRST MAN Mary H. Ellis, Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Frank A. Montaño, Jon Taylor
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT Gilbert Lake, James H. Mather, Christopher Munro, Mike Prestwood Smith
A QUIET PLACE Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Procter, Ethan Van der Ryn
A STAR IS BORN Steve Morrow, Alan Robert Murray, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Kelly Port, Dan Sudick
BLACK PANTHER Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack, Dan Sudick
FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD Tim Burke, Andy Kind, Christian Manz, David Watkins
FIRST MAN Ian Hunter, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, J.D. Schwalm
READY PLAYER ONE Matthew E. Butler, Grady Cofer, Roger Guyett, David Shirk
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
I’M OK Elizabeth Hobbs, Abigail Addison, Jelena Popović
MARFA Gary McLeod, Myles McLeod
ROUGHHOUSE Jonathan Hodgson, Richard Van Den Boom
BRITISH SHORT FILM
73 COWS Alex Lockwood
BACHELOR, 38 Angela Clarke
THE BLUE DOOR Ben Clark, Megan Pugh, Paul Taylor
THE FIELD Sandhya Suri, Balthazar de Ganay
WALE Barnaby Blackburn, Sophie Alexander, Catherine Slater, Edward Speleers
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
BARRY KEOGHAN
CYNTHIA ERIVO
JESSIE BUCKLEY
LAKEITH STANFIELD
LETITIA WRIGHT
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.