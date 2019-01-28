‘Barry’ First Trailer: TV’s Favorite Hitman Works on His Memoirs in Season 2

Guilt and laughs still go hand in hand in this first look at the HBO comedy's sophomore season.

“Barry” was one of the most critically acclaimed premieres of 2018. So what does Bill Hader’s HBO comedy do for a follow-up? Stay right in the spotlight, it looks like. HBO recently released a first teaser for Season 2, showing Hader’s title character not only avoiding running from the authorities, but mulling over the idea of turning his life story into a theatrical production.

Almost all of the fan favorite characters appear to have returned for this deeper dive into Barry’s psyche, including the valley’s most beloved acting coach Gene Cousineau (newly minted Emmy winner Henry Winkler), a franker-than-ever NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan), and Sally (Sarah Goldberg), who’s presumably looking for another stage role to rival her Macbeth performance. (Incidentally, that performance was part of one of IndieWire’s Best TV Episodes of 2018.)

As Hader told IndieWire in an interview last summer, work on the first episodes of Season 2 began right after the show dropped in late March. “We started Season 2 the day after the show premiered — the next day was the day our writers’ room opened,” Hader said. “We all sat down and kind of went, ‘Hey, it seems like people kind of dug the show.’”

Regardless of how this season shakes out for the assassin at the show’s core, Hader promised a darker Season 2 at last year’s IndieWire Honors. “I think, just for the virtue of Barry’s character and what he does for a living, and how we’ve chosen to portray it — which is him becoming a little more sensitive to what he does for a living and how it’s affecting people and himself — it starts to get darker,” Hader said.

For a taste of what’s to come, watch the full teaser (including a very angry-looking table toss) below:

“Barry” Season 2 premieres this spring on HBO.

