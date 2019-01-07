Ben Whishaw Wins Golden Globe for Best TV Supporting Actor

The four other nominees were Alan Arkin, Kieran Culkin, Édgar Ramírez, and Henry Winkler.

Ben Whishaw has won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting TV Actor in “A Very English Scandal” beating out Alan Arkin in “The Kominsky Method,” Kieran Culkin in “Succession,” Édgar Ramírez in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” and Henry Winkler in “Barry.”

Hugh Grant is nominated for Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie for his lead role in “A Very English Scandal.” Whishaw is also nominated for a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Miniseries or TV Movie. The 38-year-old actor is also well-known for voicing the Peruvian bear Paddington in the films Paddington and Paddington 2, the latter of which also featured his “A Very English Scandal” co-star Hugh Grant as the lovable ursine’s nemesis. Whishaw also plays Q in Daniel Craig’s James Bond films.

The 76th Golden Globes, hosted by “Killing Eve’s” Sandra Oh and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg, were held in the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom in Beverly Hills, CA on January 6, 2019.

Created by the HFPA, a group of approximately 90 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners, the Golden Globes honor the best of film and television from the year prior. You can read about all the evening’s winners and festivities via IndieWire, and make sure to check out the night’s photo gallery above.

