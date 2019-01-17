The 7 Best Vimeo Staff Picks of 2018 — Watch

Vimeo has announced the winners for its 2018 Best of the Year Staff Picks Awards. Unlike previous years, Vimeo brought in a distinguished jury to screen the nominees in each category and decide the winner. Jury members included actor Alan Cumming, Oscar-winning documentarian Roger Ross Williams, “Monsters and Men” breakout director Reinaldo Green, “21 Jump Street” co-director Phil Lord, and more.
All seven award recipients below will receive a cash prize and a physical trophy, in addition to the Best of the Year badge. The winning films will also be screened at Nitehawk Cinema in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on January 17. To decide the nominees, which were announced January 7, Vimeo’s in-house curation team chose 93 titles with the Staff Picks badge from 2018 in seven categories. Last year alone, there were over 1,200 Staff Picks.
The 2018 categories include Best of Action Sports, Best of Animation, Best of Comedy, Best of Documentary, Best of Drama, Best of Eye Candy and Best of Travel. Each Jury was made up of three members, including the winning director in each category from 2017. Below is the full list of winners for the 2018 Best of the Year Staff Picks Awards. IndieWire has embedded the winning videos for viewing.
Best Action Sports: “Dean Goes Surfing,” directed by Caitlyn Green
Jury: Stephanie Gilmore, Tom Wallisch & Dave Mossop, Stefan Janoski
Best Animation: “The Shivering Truth,” directed by Vernon Chatman and Cat Solen
Jury: Julia Pott, Steve Cutts, Phil Lord
Best Comedy: “Enough,” directed by Anna Mantzaris,
Jury: Tim Mason, Missy Laney, Sarah Schneider
Best Documentary: “Alone,” directed by Garrett Bradley
Jury: Gina Duncan, Roger Ross WIlliams, Axel Danielson & Maximilien Van Aertryck
Best Drama: “Slapper,” directed by Lucy Schroder
Jury: Monia Chokri, Alan Cumming, Reinaldo Marcus Green
Best Eye Candy: “Young Marco – Trippy Isolator,” directed by Rop van Mierlo
Jury: Jeff Hamada, Johan Rijpma, Soda Jerk
Best Travel: “seoul_wave,” directed by Brandon Li
Jury: Sean Wang, Jada Yuan, Chris Burkar
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.