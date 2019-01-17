The 7 Best Vimeo Staff Picks of 2018 — Watch

Vimeo has announced the winners for the 2018 Best of the Year Staff Picks Awards. Watch them all here.

Vimeo has announced the winners for its 2018 Best of the Year Staff Picks Awards. Unlike previous years, Vimeo brought in a distinguished jury to screen the nominees in each category and decide the winner. Jury members included actor Alan Cumming, Oscar-winning documentarian Roger Ross Williams, “Monsters and Men” breakout director Reinaldo Green, “21 Jump Street” co-director Phil Lord, and more.

All seven award recipients below will receive a cash prize and a physical trophy, in addition to the Best of the Year badge. The winning films will also be screened at Nitehawk Cinema in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on January 17. To decide the nominees, which were announced January 7, Vimeo’s in-house curation team chose 93 titles with the Staff Picks badge from 2018 in seven categories. Last year alone, there were over 1,200 Staff Picks.

The 2018 categories include Best of Action Sports, Best of Animation, Best of Comedy, Best of Documentary, Best of Drama, Best of Eye Candy and Best of Travel. Each Jury was made up of three members, including the winning director in each category from 2017. Below is the full list of winners for the 2018 Best of the Year Staff Picks Awards. IndieWire has embedded the winning videos for viewing.

Best Action Sports: “Dean Goes Surfing,” directed by Caitlyn Green

Jury: Stephanie Gilmore, Tom Wallisch & Dave Mossop, Stefan Janoski



Best Animation: “The Shivering Truth,” directed by Vernon Chatman and Cat Solen

Jury: Julia Pott, Steve Cutts, Phil Lord



Best Comedy: “Enough,” directed by Anna Mantzaris,

Jury: Tim Mason, Missy Laney, Sarah Schneider



Best Documentary: “Alone,” directed by Garrett Bradley

Jury: Gina Duncan, Roger Ross WIlliams, Axel Danielson & Maximilien Van Aertryck



Best Drama: “Slapper,” directed by Lucy Schroder

Jury: Monia Chokri, Alan Cumming, Reinaldo Marcus Green



Best Eye Candy: “Young Marco – Trippy Isolator,” directed by Rop van Mierlo

Jury: Jeff Hamada, Johan Rijpma, Soda Jerk



Best Travel: “seoul_wave,” directed by Brandon Li

Jury: Sean Wang, Jada Yuan, Chris Burkar



Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.