‘Billions’ Trailer: Enemies of Enemies Team Up to Destroy Everyone in Season 4

And, as always, Wags.

There comes a time in every great rivalry when sworn enemies put their battle on hold to fend off other foes. In the case of “Billions,” that time is Season 4.

After years of ruthless one-upping and trying to take out each other’s sprawling web of influence, state attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and boundary-skirting venture capitalist Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) have set aside their financial differences for the purposes of crushing a growing threat.

As the two clink glasses, they lay out the gameplan for what will presumably take up much of the Showtime drama’s upcoming episodes: eliminating another growing alliance, involving longtime “Billions” player Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) and Season 3 newcomer Grigor Andolov (John Malkovich).

Axe and Chuck won’t be alone in their efforts, as Season 4 is bringing back a few other “Billions” regulars, including Maggie Siff, Malin Akerman, David Costabile, and Jeffrey DeMunn. Among those joining the ensemble this year are Kevin Pollak, Samantha Mathis, Jade Eshete and Nina Arianda.

Along the way, this first full look at the season promises plenty of information-packed USB devices, deserted bridge meetings, cremated caskets, and yacht excursions. You know, money stuff. (There’s also a shot of Wags in a bathrobe for good measure, which at this point seems almost mandatory.)

“Billions” won’t be back until March, but there are a handful of other Showtime series that will be popping up on TV screens between now and then, including Season 2 of “SMILF” and the debut of the revamped “Desus & Mero” show. Next, the network will unveil “Black Monday,” a comedy set against the backdrop of the massive October 1987 Wall Street crash.

Watch the full trailer (including some very aggressive sandwich eating at the San Gennaro festival) below:

“Billions” Season 4 premieres Sunday, March 17 on Showtime.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.