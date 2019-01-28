‘Birds of Prey’ First Look: Margot Robbie Puckers Up as Harley Quinn

Robbie teased Harley Quinn's new look for "Birds of Prey," which just began production, on Instagram.

Daddy’s Lil’ Monster is back, and she’s got a whole new look. Margot Robbie’s latest Instagram snap teases Harley Quinn’s new look for the upcoming “Birds of Prey” movie, directed by Cathy Yan (“Dead Pigs”), and which Robbie is also set to produce. After a glam night out at the SAG Awards, where she was nominated for Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her turn as Queen Elizabeth I in “Mary, Queen of Scots,” Robbie was hard at work on the set of the “Birds of Prey” movie, which began production on January 28.

Although this isn’t the first time fans have seen Robbie in character as Harley Quinn, as the character made her big screen debut in 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” Quinn has a new costume, complete with red suspenders, pink tube top, and a plastic jacket with multi-colored streamers for shoulder pads. Around her neck is a thick silver choker with a dog tag that appears to read “Bruce” (Wayne?). And of course, Quinn is sporting her signature red lips, blonde hair, and heart tattoo.

Joining Robbie in the film are Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress and Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary. With this directing gig, Yan becomes the first Asian woman to oversee any Hollywood superhero epic. Last year, Robbie explained to IndieWire why she wanted Yan to direct the film.

“Well, it’s a female girl gang film,” Robbie said. “Historically, female filmmakers aren’t given the same opportunities, and we all need to be making conscious efforts to even out those statistics. But beyond that, there was going to be so many integral female characters in this story, in the Harley Quinn one, the girl gang film, that I wanted a truly female point of view and perspective on telling that story.”

“Birds of Prey” will open on February 7, 2020, but you can check out the first look of Robbie as Harley Quinn below.

View this post on Instagram Miss me? 💋HQ A post shared by @ margotrobbie on Jan 28, 2019 at 5:00am PST

