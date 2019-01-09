Netflix Reveals ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Secret Scene and the Choice Viewers Must Make to Unlock It

The secret scene features an important character from the world of "Bandersnatch."

“Bird Box” may be all the rage on Netflix these days, but “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” is building its own devoted cult following as users navigate the many choices of the streaming giant’s first interactive choose-your-own-adventure movie. As previously reported, “Bandersnatch” has five different endings and over one trillion different storytelling combinations based on the choices each viewer makes throughout the story. Fans have been obsessively mapping out different narratives within “Bandersnatch,” but Netflix’s United Kingdom Twitter account went ahead and revealed a secret dream sequence.

“Think you’ve seen everything there is to see in ‘Bandersnatch’?” the Netflix social media account teases. “Try picking up the family photo. Twice.”

In the middle of “Bandersnatch” (shortly after viewers must choose whether to “Hit Desk” or “Destroy Computer”), viewers are asked to decide whether or not protagonist Stefan (Fionn Whitehead) should pick up a book or pick up a family photo. As spoiled by Netflix, viewers who pick up the family photo twice are brought to a secret scene involving Jerome F. Davies, the fictional science-fiction author whose novel, “Bandersnatch,” is the basis of the video game Stefan is trying to make. Davies’ appearance doesn’t alter the story too much, but there is a surprise in store for viewers who decide to go down this path.

In the world of “Bandersnatch,” Davies went mad and cut his wife’s head off after writing the eponymous choose-your-own-adventure novel. Stefan is trying to adapt Davies’ book into an ambitious video game, but creating the game sends Stefan down a spiraling path. Comic book writer Warren Ellis wrote on his blog (via CBR.com) that he was originally asked to play Davies but could not make his schedule work.

Not only did Netflix’s UK account tease the secret scene, but the streaming giant’s See What’s Next page also dropped some interesting new “Bandersnatch” tidbits. The movie was shot in 35 days, for instance, and featured a script from “Black Mirror” creator Charlie Brooker that was 157 pages long. According to Netflix, the average “Black Mirror” script runs 65 pages, which makes “Bandersnatch” just under 100 pages longer than a normal episode.

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” is now streaming on Netflix.

#Bandersnatch Fun Facts:

▪️Took more than a year to plan

▪️The script was a whopping 157 pages (#BlackMirror scripts are usually around 65 pgs)

▪️Filmed over 35 days

▪️You can explore over a trillion permutations, but there are only 5 main endings How many have you found? — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) January 8, 2019

