Disney, AMC Team for Free ‘Black Panther’ Screenings to Celebrate Black History Month

The global cultural phenomenon returns to the big screen beginning February 1.

From February 1–7, Disney will return Academy Award nominee and SAG winner “Black Panther” to the big screen to celebrate Black History Month. The one-week engagement will run at 250 participating AMC Theatres locations, each screening the film twice a day. The unexpected though pleasant surprise is that tickets will be free for all attendees; however pre-registration is required.

Accompanying this news was an announcement that Disney will give a $1.5 million grant to support UNCF (United Negro College Fund) in furthering its 75 year-old mission to ensure access to college for minority students. The contribution is in keeping with the company’s stated commitment to expanding its pipeline of talent, by looking to diverse communities.

“’Black Panther’ is groundbreaking for many reasons, including the rich diversity of voices behind its success,” said Robert A. Iger, chairman and chief executive officer, The Walt Disney Company. “The story also showcases the power of knowledge to change the world for the better, and the importance of ensuring everyone has access to it. We’re proud to provide thousands of free screenings of ‘Black Panther’ in hopes it will continue to inspire audiences, and to support UNCF with a $1.5 million grant to make the dream of higher education a reality for more students.”

Providing prospective minority talent with scholarships and professional development opportunities is critical to turning their dreams into reality, and Disney’s continued commitment to this cause is notable.

Additionally, while “Black Panther” is available on various home video and streaming platforms, bringing the global cultural phenomenon back to the big screen, will allow fans of the movie to relive the excitement experienced when it was initially released.

The film shattered box office records and finished first at the North American box office in 2018. It received seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Original Music Score, and Best Original Song, and was honored at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, earning two Actor awards, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

For tickets to the free Black History Month “Black Panther” screenings, and a list of AMC participating theaters, visit WeTicketIt.com/BlackPanther.

